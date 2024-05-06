>Homeowners Insurance>News

High Insurance Rates Driving Homeowners Out of Florida and California

Rising costs take a financial and emotional toll, pair of surveys finds.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Written byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Published May 6, 2024 at 5:00 AM PDT | Reading time: 2 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

Soaring insurance costs and natural disasters are prompting some homeowners to leave areas and states where the insurance market is in crisis, according to a recent study by real estate company Redfin.

Nearly 12% of Floridians who plan to move in the next year said rising insurance costs are the reason they’re relocating. Nationally, 6.2% of movers cited insurance costs as a factor. And in California, natural disasters inspired 13.1% of movers to relocate, while nationally 8.8% pointed to natural disasters as the reason for moving.

The average cost of homeowners insurance soared 19.8% in 2023, according to Insurify data. They’re likely to rise another 6% in 2024, Insurify analysts predict.

Impact of rising insurance costs

Redfin’s survey found that nationally 45% of homeowners have seen their insurance rates rise in the past year. An Insurify poll found an even larger percentage — 72.29% — experienced rate increases in 2023. The majority of those who saw increases in the Insurify poll reported their rates rose by $100 or more per month, including 4% who saw monthly increases of more than $500.

Rate increases were most common in Florida, where 70% of homeowners told Redfin their homeowners insurance costs rose in 2023. Florida has the most expensive homeowners insurance in the country, averaging $10,996 in 2023 — 421% higher than the national average.

Fewer options, more anxiety

Florida and California are both grappling with a home insurance crisis, as multiple insurers have either limited business in the states, withdrawn completely, or gone insolvent in the past few years.

Both Redfin’s and Insurify’s surveys underscore the effect that rising rates and fewer options are having on homeowners across the country.

In Florida, 12% of respondents to Redfin’s survey said their insurer stopped offering coverage for their homes; in California, the percentage was 10.7%, and nationally, it was 8.3%. And nearly 28% of Florida homeowners and 13.5% of Californians said they’re worried their insurer might drop them.

The insurance crises are also taking an emotional toll on homeowners, Insurify’s survey reveals. More than 12% worry they won’t be able to afford their insurance in the future because of rising costs. Nearly 28% said they were nervous about the future, and 23.68% were angry they had to pay more.

What’s next: Some homeowners are leaving

Florida and California are far from the only states where home insurance rates are soaring. Insurify predicts that Louisiana, which already has the second-highest homeowners insurance rates, will see a 23% increase in rates during 2024. Maine, Michigan, Utah, Montana, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Illinois will also see double-digit increases this year, Insurify predicts.

High insurance rates, and the natural disasters that are contributing to higher rates, may push even more people to relocate away from high-risk areas.

“Homeowners living in areas where insurance premiums are surging are at risk of seeing their properties gain less value than homeowners in areas with stable premiums — and in some cases, they may even lose money,” Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin, said in a news release. “Homes with low disaster risk and low insurance costs will likely become increasingly popular, and thus more valuable, as the dangers of climate change intensify.”

Related articles


Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

Evelyn Pimplaskar is Insurify’s director of content. With 30-plus years in content creation – including 10 years specializing in personal finance – Evelyn’s done everything from covering volatile local elections as a beat reporter to building fintech content libraries from the ground up.

Before joining Insurify, she was editor-in-chief at Credible, where she launched and developed the lending marketplace’s media partnership’s content initiative and managed the restructuring of the editorial team to enhance content production efficiency. Formerly, as tax editor for Credit Karma, Evelyn built a library of more than 300 educational articles on federal and state taxes, achieving triple-digit year-over-year growth in e-files from organic search.

Her early career included work as a content marketer, vice president and managing officer of a boutique public relations agency, chief copy editor for 14 weekly Forbes publications, reporting for large and mid-sized daily newspapers, and freelancing for the Associated Press.

Evelyn is passionate about creating personal finance content that distills complex topics into relatable, easy-to-understand stories. She believes great content helps empower readers with the information they need to make important personal finance decisions.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferSenior Editor
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo