The financial repercussions

Rising tides and devastating storms create a costly mix for coastal homeowners.

Florida has the highest home insurance rates in the country, and Massachusetts residents pay the eighth-highest rates, according to Insurify data. On average, homeowners in Essex County, which includes Salisbury, pay $1,857 per year for coverage. That rate marks a 4% increase from the previous year. And Insurify projects that home insurance rates will continue to rise in 2024.

Homeowners in other coastal states are also seeing rising home insurance rates.

“Home insurance is really difficult to find, and our rates go up every year,” said Evelyn Pimplaskar, Insurify’s editor-in-chief and the owner of a coastal vacation home in North Carolina. “The premium for our shore house is double the cost of the premium for our permanent home, and it’s half the size. But not a lot of insurers will offer us a policy, so we can’t compare and get a better option.”

Home repair costs are rising as well.

The Insurance Information Institute found that replacement and building costs have increased 12% since the COVID-19 pandemic due to supply chain issues and labor shortages.

Standard homeowners insurance covers a home’s structure, but any damage that flooding causes only has coverage through specific flood insurance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) offers flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Salisbury currently has just over 1,000 policies in effect and approximately $275 million in coverage, according to FEMA.

FEMA calculates flood insurance rates through its Risk Rating 2.0 methodology. It looks at factors such as the likelihood of flooding in an area, the building type, the elevation, and the replacement cost to determine the risk rating for a particular area.

The higher the risk rating, the higher the rate.