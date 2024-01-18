Soaring Home Insurance Costs Could Push Homeowners Out of These 10 States

The 10 least affordable states for homeowners insurance

State Average Annual Insurance Cost for Homes With $300K Coverage State Insurance Cost Compared to National Average Increase in Average Insurance Rate 2022–2023 Affordability Score Florida $9,213 +421% 14% 0.0 Oklahoma $4,782 +170% 24% 6.0 Mississippi $4,017 +127% 23% 17.3 Texas $3,969 +124% 18% 23.3 Kansas $3,245 +83% 19% 29.8 Georgia $2,173 +23% 17% 33.5 Nebraska $3,519 +99% 14% 35.5 Massachusetts $1,649 -7% 14% 39.3 New York $1,942 +10% 14% 42.1 Colorado $3,308 +87% 12% 45.7 *The Affordability Score is based on a scale of 0–100 with 100 being the most affordable and 0 being the least affordable.

1. Florida

Average annual home insurance cost: $9,213

Home insurance cost compared to the U.S. average: 421% higher

Affordability score: 0.0

Florida saw severe weather damages exceeding $15 billion in 2023, including $3.6 billion from Hurricane Idalia.[3] Several major home insurers stopped renewing certain policies or left Florida entirely, and rates increased by 14% in 2023 — making Florida the most expensive state for home insurance.

Due to high hurricane risk, Farmers stopped offering home, auto, and umbrella policies in July 2023.[4] Progressive also didn’t renew approximately 100,000 high-risk home policies. With few private options for homeowners insurance, more than 1.4 million homeowners have turned to the not-for-profit Citizens Property Insurance Corp., Florida’s insurer of last resort.

Insurance fraud is also driving up rates in the state. Bankers Insurance Group stopped writing home insurance policies in Florida due to fraud.[5] Last year, Florida’s government passed multiple pieces of legislation aimed at combating frivolous lawsuits and stabilizing the insurance industry.

What’s Causing the Florida Home Insurance Crisis?

2. Oklahoma

Average annual home insurance cost: $4,782

Home insurance cost compared to the U.S. average: 170% higher

Affordability score: 6.0

Oklahoma’s average annual home insurance rate skyrocketed 24% in 2023 and is now the second-highest in the nation. When asked about the reason behind rising home insurance costs, Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready told Oklahoma’s News 4 that “the number one word would be weather.” Mulready also cited the increasing cost of building materials due to inflation.[6]

In February 2023, tornadoes and storms caused severe wind gusts of 55 to 85 mph and golf-ball-sized hail.[7] In June, severe storms produced $3.8 billion in damage across the Central and Southern U.S. Most of the damage from the June storms occurred in Oklahoma, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).[8]

The median home value in Oklahoma is nearly 50% lower than the national average, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. However, with insurance rates surging, homeownership in Oklahoma isn’t as attainable as property values suggest.

3. Mississippi

Average annual home insurance cost: $4,017

Home insurance cost compared to the U.S. average: 127% higher

Affordability score: 17.3

Mississippi homeowners saw an average insurance rate increase of 23% in 2023. Increases were likely fueled by what the National Weather Service called “unprecedented, historically destructive severe weather” throughout the Deep South in June 2023.[9]

Mississippi has the second-lowest cost of living in the U.S., according to the Council for Community & Economic Research (C2ER). However, the median household income in Mississippi is $52,985, and nearly 20% of the population lives in poverty, U.S. Census Bureau data shows. Mississippi home insurance rates increased 433% more than income in the state in 2023.

4. Texas

Average annual home insurance cost: $3,969

Home insurance cost compared to the U.S. average: 124% higher

Affordability score: 23.3

Texas home insurance rates increased by 18% in 2023 — 452% more than wage growth. The state experienced 16 weather events in 2023, causing more than $1 billion of damage each. In total, these weather events cost $56.9 billion, according to the NOAA.[10]

Texas regulators approved some of the most significant home insurance rate increases in the first half of 2023, according to an analysis by S&P Global.[11] Among the 39 approved increases in the Lone Star State, Allstate received the highest hike, at 24.1%.

Home insurance in Texas now costs nearly $4,000 annually. Texas is already prone to hurricanes and flooding, resulting in expensive insurance claims. Residents could continue to see premium increases as climate change increases the severity of weather events.

5. Kansas

Average annual home insurance cost: $3,245

Home insurance cost compared to the U.S. average: 83% higher

Affordability score: 29.8

Kansas home insurance rates increased by 19% in 2023, influenced by severe weather. FEMA issued a major disaster declaration for 20 Kansas counties impacted by storms, winds, tornadoes, and flooding in July. In October, severe winds and baseball-sized hail damaged up to 70% of homes in Lewis, Kansas, local station KSN reported.[12]

Kansas is also prone to wildfires, especially during persistent droughts. Gov. Laura Kelly issued emergency declarations in April, June, and September as officials battled fires across the state.

The median home value in Kansas is 40% lower than the national average, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. However, given that home insurance rates in the state are 83% higher than the national average, buying a house in Kansas might not be the steal it seems to be on the surface.

6. Georgia

Average annual home insurance cost: $2,173

Home insurance cost compared to the U.S. average: 23% higher

Affordability score: 33.5

Georgia homeowners insurance rates spiked by 17% in 2023. The median household income rose just 2.6%, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) wage increase estimates and U.S. Census Bureau data.

Hurricane Idalia hit the state — but it wasn’t the only severe weather event last year. In total, Georgia experienced 12 natural disasters in 2023 that caused at least $1 billion in damage each, for a total of $38 billion, according to NOAA data.[13]

In June, Farmers Insurance attempted to non-renew policies for Georgia homes with roofs older than 15 years. However, after Georgia Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner John King said the attempt was “against Georgia law,” Farmers abandoned the plan.

7. Nebraska

Average annual home insurance cost: $3,519

Home insurance cost compared to the U.S. average: 99% higher

Affordability Score: 35.5

Nebraska homeowners insurance is nearly twice as expensive as the national average. The average annual rate increased by 14% in 2023.

Like many Great Plains states, Nebraska experiences severe weather during all seasons. Snow, ice storms, and blizzards are common in winter. During warmer months, the state is prone to hail, flash floods, wind, and tornadoes. In October 2023, high winds caused downed power lines and trees in eastern Nebraska, and a storm from the Central Rockies brought quarter-sized hail.

Nebraska temperatures are now generally comparable to the 1930s Dust Bowl era and have risen more than 1.6°F since the beginning of the 20th century, according to an NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) report.[14] The NCEI projects that extreme precipitation events and flooding will increase as climate change progresses.

8. Massachusetts

Average annual home insurance cost: $1,649

Home insurance cost compared to the U.S. average: 7% lower

Affordability Score: 39.3

Unlike the other states featured in this study, home insurance rates in Massachusetts are lower than the national average. However, costs increased at a 582% higher rate than income in the state — the largest gap between insurance rate hikes and wage growth in 2023.

Massachusetts saw a slew of flooding throughout the summer of 2023, the second-wettest on record in Boston. Notably, a separate flood insurance policy, not standard homeowners insurance, typically covers flooding. Massachusetts faces other challenges, including extreme storms, rising heat, and wildfire risk.

The state implemented the ResilientMass Plan last year.[15] The plan aims to fortify Massachusetts properties against an increase in severe weather events by updating building codes and looking into buyout programs for high-risk areas.

9. New York

Average annual home insurance cost: $1,942

Home insurance cost compared to the U.S. average: 10% higher

Affordability Score: 42.1

New York is home to the most expensive metro area in the U.S. (New York City), according to the Council for Community and Economic Research (C2ER) Cost of Living Index.[16] Unsurprisingly, home insurance is more expensive there than the national average.

The overall cost of living isn’t the only factor driving up rates. Damaging floods swept through the Lower Hudson Valley in July 2023, and severe rainstorms shut down parts of the New York City subway system, flooded streets and highways, and delayed flights in September 2023.

Additionally, Upstate New York continues to face damaging, and many times fatal, blizzards that result in thousands of dollars of property damage. Following a Christmas weekend blizzard in 2022, Buffalo residents asked their city to pay at least $248,000 in blizzard property damage claims, The Buffalo News reported. The occurrence of such weather events drives up the risk of claims and, consequently, home insurance rates.

10. Colorado

Average annual home insurance cost: $3,308

Home insurance cost compared to the U.S. average: 87% higher

Affordability Score: 45.7

Colorado premiums have increased significantly over the past several years as insurers struggle with profitability, according to the Colorado Division of Insurance Homeowners’ Insurance Availability Study.[17] Wildfire activity exacerbated high loss ratios, and homes in high-risk areas could face dwindling coverage choices if the trend continues.

Colorado saw a year of extreme cold snaps, temperature swings, and heavy rainfall in 2023. The state experienced the fourth-wettest May on record. The following month, three-to-four-inch hail pelted the Eastern Plains.

Climate change intensified severe weather conditions, Dr. Russ Schumacher, Colorado’s state climatologist, told ABC Denver 7. “The wet years get wetter, the dry years get drier, maybe the average doesn’t change that much, but you end up with greater variability and more extremes,” said Schumacher.[18]