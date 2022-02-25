New Hampshire Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Average Cost of Home Insurance in New Hampshire
According to 2021 rates, the average cost of homeowners insurance in New Hampshire is $727 per year and $61 per month. New Hampshire homeowners insurance rates are $671 per year less then the national average and about 48% less annually. When compared to the other US states that makes the cost of homeowners insurance in New Hampshire the 47th most expensive in the country, based on 2021 data.
For shoppers, the best way to find a homeowners insurance policy in New Hampshire is to evaluate all of the quotes from individual insurance providers and then decide on the policy that fits your requirements and budget level. Fortunately finding the right homeowners insurance coverage is easy with a tool like Insurify.
Insurify provides easy and fast home insurance quote comparisons for all kinds of homeowners nationwide. Insurify has helped thousands of customers receive accurate homeowners quotes for your property in New Hampshire in minutes.
|New Hampshire Average Homeowners Insurance Rates The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Average Cost Per Month
|$61
|Average Annual Premium
|$727
|State Rank (Most Expensive)
|47th
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in New Hampshire
For homeowners in New Hampshire, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in New Hampshire. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in New Hampshire.
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Nationwide
|$623
|Plymouth Rock
|$666
|Travelers
|$782
|Amica
|$868
|Concord
|$976
How to Get Affordable Home Insurance in New Hampshire
So you've navigated the competitive housing market in New Hampshire. Homeownership is a significant investment of your life, and with anything comes risk. The good news is there are steps you can take as a homeowner to lessen the risk and protect your home to enjoy it for years to come.
The first step to protect your property from the bitter-cold winters and wailing winds of New Hampshire is homeowners insurance. Though it is not required by law, with home insurance, you get peace of mind and financial liability for your personal property from potential natural disasters, theft, or even vandalism. Different dwelling coverage levels are available depending on location, property types, personal liability, and other factors.
Want to find out the ways to save on your home insurance coverage? Keep reading our full guide on New Hampshire home insurance, the best homeowners insurance companies, and the best rates available.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required
New Hampshire Homeowners Insurance Rates by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in New Hampshire costs $1,140 annually, and the median home value is $263,600
That’s a big chunk of dough. How can you be expected to pay all of these costs (vital as they are) and still provide for you and your family?
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in New Hampshire by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Home Insurance Rates in New Hampshire Cities
Like property costs, home insurance varies in price from city to city. Pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on your annual premiums.
Rates in New Hampshire can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which town you live in. Here are the most and least expensive New Hampshire ZIP codes in which to insure a home.
|City
|Median Home Price The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Portsmouth
|$477,035
|Durham
|$404,987
|Salem
|$377,391
|Somersworth
|$248,633
|Suncook
|$238,016
|Rochester
|$228,594
What does home insurance cover in New Hampshire?
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by state, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems including:
- Natural disasters (storms, fires, wind lightning, volcanic eruption)
- Explosions
- Theft
- Damage from vehicles
- Civil commotion
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus:
- Protection from falling objects
- Damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet
- Freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes
- Sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current
- Accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam
- HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
- In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
- The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
- While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
- HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
- Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
- Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policies.
- The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
- An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
- HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property such as jewelry and artwork.
- Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
- They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
- These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
- If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
- Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
- Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
- HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
- Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
- HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
- Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home to enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed New Hampshire city level guides, check out these below.
Coverage for Natural Disasters
Believe it or not, New Hampshire gets its fair share of natural disasters. Hurricanes and nor’easters come and wreak havoc on homes, leaving behind millions of dollars in damages due to wind or flooding. Your insurance premiums and covered loss largely depend on your home’s location and the type of home you live in. For example, if you live in an area prone to flooding, you may need to purchase separate flood insurance. That's why it's essential to first find out your insurance needs before talking to insurance agents. Home insurance companies all have different home insurance discounts depending on where you live, which could save you money in the long term.
Snow Damage in New Hampshire
It's no surprise that New Hampshire and its neighboring New England states such as Vermont and Maine get hit with long and snowy winters. Winter storms pile heavy snow on your house, which can cause damage to your home over time. Your home insurance rates depend on the area you live in and the amount of snow that area is prone to annually.
For instance, southern New Hampshire areas, like Concord, get an average of 60 inches of annual snowfall. On the other hand, northern New Hampshire areas, such as Bethlehem and Mount Washington, get an average yearly snowfall of 101 to 281 inches. Whether you decide to talk to Allstate or Liberty Mutual, it is important to discuss insurance coverage and premium costs with an Insurify agent.
Special Home Insurance Situations in New Hampshire
Unique elements of your home may affect homeowners insurance prices. Check out these quotes for some special situations that may impact your home insurance in New Hampshire.
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Near the Coastline in New Hampshire
Beachside living is wonderful. But the risk a nearby coastline may present to your home could end up increasing your home insurnace rates. The closer you are to the shore, the more at risk your property is to flooding. This will be reflected in your homeowners insurance rate.
|Insurance Company
|Average Annual Premium The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Allstate
|$926
|Concord
|$976
|Encompass
|$1,591
|Farmers
|$1,028
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Near Fire Department in New Hampshire
If your home is within a certain distance from a fire department or fire hydrant your rates may decrease. The same applies for the opposite. If your home is far from fire safety, you may pay more for homeowners insurance.
|Insurance Company
|Average Annual Premium The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Plymouth Rock
|$666
|State Farm
|$1,541
|Travelers
|$781
|USAA
|$821
Save more green in the Granite state.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in New Hampshire
The biggest payoff from living in New Hampshire is the beauty and wonder of the Northeastern landscape, especially in warmer months. Those long winter months don't have to mean you pay an arm and a leg for homeowners insurance. With a little research and the right tools, you'll be on your way to significant savings.
Use Insurify, the best way to compare home insurance, to compare home insurance premiums for your property in New Hampshire.
Frequently Asked Questions
New Hampshire is prone to extreme weather patterns. Nor'easters and high annual snowfall cause damage, such as flooding, and wear on homes, making premiums higher. For example, New Hampshire's Mother's Day Flood of 2006 caused $25 million in damage. The high amount of claims and property damage can impact how much policyholders pay. That's why it's crucial to find out whether there are discounts available and whether bundling your home and auto insurance with the same provider is an option.
Yes, USAA insures homes in New Hampshire. Though USAA tends to have more expensive premiums than other home insurance companies, it is still an excellent choice for some. If you or a family member is a U.S. military member or veteran, you may qualify for USAA home insurance.
It varies, depending on the home insurance claim. While it may vary, it's best to file a claim as soon as possible to ensure a claim is processed as quickly as possible. Payment is more straightforward. Insurers must pay all or a portion of a home insurance claim within five days from the date agreed upon with an insured party or from the insured's documentation.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required