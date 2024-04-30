‘Hurricane Season from Hell’ Could Drive Up Home Insurance Costs on Vulnerable U.S. Coastline

Building codes, quite literally, are make-or-break

When enforced, building codes save homeowners from weather-related damages totaling billions of dollars, the IBHS Rating the States 2024 report found. The report evaluates 18 states across the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and rates them on a 0–100-point scale based on building code adoption, implementation, and enforcement systems toward mitigating windstorm damage.

After Hurricane Ian, the IBHS analyzed 455 single-family homes and 57 multifamily structures built under the modern Florida Building Code (FBC). None of the FBC-built homes had structural damage. The FBC prevented an estimated $1 billion to $3 billion in damages to single-family homes.

Florida enacted the FBC in 2002, which means a higher proportion of homes and buildings are up to a strong modern standard compared to states like Louisiana, which updated its building codes in 2023. These states might not fare as well if hit by a storm that’s equivalent to Hurricane Ian, says Dr. Anne Cope, chief engineer for the IBHS.

“Building codes are a marathon game, not a sprint,” says Cope. “Enacting a building code today is not going to change the buildings that are on my street right now. But it will change the way they’re built in new neighborhoods. It will change the way that we re-roof them. … But it’s a long-term effort.”

Getting stakeholders on board for that long-term effort is challenging. Resilient construction that adheres to modern building codes costs about $2 more per square foot — a cost developers and homebuyers often find difficult to stomach.

“It does add to the initial purchase price of the structure, but it reduces the lifecycle cost,” says Cope. “So, by paying just a little bit more up front, you get a more durable structure, and the maintenance and ownership costs will [be lower] over time.”

Resilient building standards are still a “tough sell,” says Cope, despite National Institute of Building Sciences data showing that adopting the latest building codes saves $11 in damages per $1 invested.[5]

Poor building codes leave hurricane-prone states vulnerable

“Most people presume that here in the United States — across all of the United States — we probably have building safety standards. But they would be wrong,” says Cope.

Many states, including Delaware, Alabama, and Texas, develop building codes on a local level, which means millions of homeowners live in areas with outdated regulations, if any. Unsurprisingly, Delaware, Alabama, and Texas have the lowest ratings in the IBHS report.

State IBHS Building Code System Rating (2024) Change in IBHS Rating Since 2021 Average Annual Home Insurance Rate (2023) 2024 Projected Rate Change Virginia 96 +2 $1,600 +9% Florida 95 0 $10,996 +7% South Carolina 92 0 $3,082 +11% New Jersey 92 +2 $1,267 +4% Louisiana 91 +9 $6,354 +23% Connecticut 90 +1 $1,764 +9% Rhode Island 87 -2 $2,036 +6% North Carolina 85 -3 $2,110 +10% Massachusetts 77 -1 $1,863 +7% Maryland 77 -1 $1,670 +7% Georgia 67 -2 $2,426 +3% New York 67 +7 $2,257 +6% New Hampshire 47 -1 $1,225 +3% Maine 46 -9 $1,322 +19% Mississippi 44 +15 $4,312 +4% Texas 33 -1 $4,456 0% Alabama 30 0 $3,939 +9% Delaware 23 6 $1,207 +5%

IBHS created construction and re-roofing requirements, called FORTIFIED, in response to the lack of standardized building codes. The I-Codes, developed by the International Code Council (ICC), offer similar protection to homeowners.

“We have the information; we have the knowledge,” says Cope. “If people would simply use the model building codes that we have, we would be in a good spot.”

Louisiana, one of the most improved states according to the report, now uniformly enforces the ICC’s latest International Residential Code (IRC). The state saw five landfalling hurricanes between 2020 and 2021, the latest being Hurricane Ida. The resulting damages and strain on the private insurance market may have spurred Louisiana to update building codes.

Building code adoption is often reactionary, says Cope. “My home state of Florida was walloped by Hurricane Andrew in 1992. … Florida doubled down and said, ‘We will not allow this type of thing to happen to us again.’ It took 10 years because the good, modern Florida Building Code came out in 2002 … but Hurricane Andrew was a game-changer, watershed moment.”

Mobile County and Baldwin County in Alabama had a different watershed moment — Hurricane Katrina, which displaced 1.5 million residents across Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi. “Those two counties have adopted most of the provisions of FORTIFIED [building standards], even though Alabama doesn’t have a statewide code,” says Cope.

States don’t always move toward stronger building codes. North Carolina, which enforces the out-of-date 2015 IRC, put a moratorium on new building codes until 2031. Code updates include information about recently developed building materials and their performance against natural catastrophes.