HoneyQuote has launched a flood insurance marketplace, offering Florida homeowners another way to purchase coverage.

The Florida-based digital insurance agency’s newest product comes as many Floridians face a new flood insurance mandate from Citizens, the state’s property insurer of last resort.

Citizens now requires homeowners with $500,000 or more in dwelling coverage from the insurer to purchase a flood insurance policy to maintain their home and wind coverage. The new mandate took effect Jan. 1 and is part of a phased rollout from Citizens. The insurer will eventually require all policyholders to purchase flood insurance starting in 2027, regardless of dwelling coverage level.

More than 900,000 Floridians currently insure their homes through Citizens.

HoneyQuote hopes its quote tool can help Florida homeowners compare coverage options online.

“With flood insurance requirements tightening and storms becoming more severe, homeowners need a simple and reliable way to get covered,” Freddy Seikaly, CEO of HoneyQuote, said in a press release. “Our flood insurance marketplace empowers Floridians to shop, compare, and secure affordable policies without the stress of navigating a complicated process.”