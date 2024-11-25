Nearly 200 Michigan Communities Can’t Get Flood Insurance — By Choice

Why do some communities choose not to participate?

Opting not to participate in the NFIP can be due to several factors, Occhipinti said, including available time and resources and lack of awareness. Cities or counties with planning and engineering departments are more equipped to create and implement a floodplain management ordinance. While some communities contract the work to the county, they may lack local capability.

“Where we see this are these very small, rural communities that generally don’t have the resources,” he said. “They’re not going to have a full-time staff like a city or county is going to have. A lot of them have volunteer or part-time staff that only work on township business for a couple of hours a month.”

While Occhipinti said most communities that don’t participate in the NFIP are generally not flood-prone or don’t have developed areas at risk, lack of awareness is sometimes a factor. His office has only a handful of people overseeing this for the entire state.

“With the high number of communities we have in the state, there’s a very high turnover in local officials, so just educating them on the basics of the National Flood Insurance Program is a constant challenge,” he said. “Trying to dispel misinformation, get communities the information they need, and train community officials as they turn over is definitely a challenge.”

Flood insurance is also an extra expense. While Michigan homeowners pay about $1,840 per year for home insurance, which is below the national average, it’s also among the states where rates are rising the fastest, according to Insurify’s home insurance report.

NFIP rates in Michigan are also below average, at around $832 per year, but rates vary depending on regional risk.