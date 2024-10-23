Severe Flood Risk Threatens Over One-Third of Global Population, Report Finds

What causes flooding that leads to costly insured losses?

Thunderstorms or severe convective storms mainly occurring in the U.S. accounted for 70% of global insured losses in the first half of 2024, according to the Swiss Re Institute. Strong winds characterize these storms, which often include tornadoes, hail, and heavy rain. Those conditions, in turn, can cause storm surges and overflowing waterways.

In just the first half of 2024, these storms led to $42 billion of global insured losses, according to Swiss Re. Twelve U.S. storms led to $1 billion or more each in insured losses, accounting for around 30% or more of global losses.

“Insured losses from severe thunderstorms have been growing due to a mix of factors including inflation, which has contributed to rising construction costs,” said Jérôme Jean Haegeli, group chief economist for Swiss Re, in a release. “And, with economic development, overall exposures will continue to increase. That’s why investing in protective measures — such as shielding vulnerable communities from floods or improving building codes to protect homes from severe hailstorms — is vital.”

Floods specifically caused above-average losses, and events in the United Arab Emirates, Germany, and Brazil accounted for 14% of losses, Swiss Re reported. Torrential rain causing flash floods in the Arabian Peninsula led to at least $2 billion of insured losses in the UAE alone.

As in Moody’s report, Swiss Re noted severe weather isn’t the only factor.

“While heavy rainfall is expected to increase in a warmer climate, swift urban growth, land use alteration, scarce drainage systems, and dry soils intensify loss severity,” reads an August release.