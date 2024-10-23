Home>Homeowners Insurance>News

Severe Flood Risk Threatens Over One-Third of Global Population, Report Finds

Moody’s reports more than 2.5 billion people are at risk of 10 centimeters of flooding in a 100-year period.

Julia Taliesin
Written byJulia Taliesin
Julia Taliesin
Julia TaliesinInsurance Content Writer

Julia Taliesin is an insurance content writer at Insurify. She began her career as a journalist, covering local government and business in Somerville, Mass.

Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

MacKenzie Korris
Reviewed byMacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisInsurance Copy Editor

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with years of experience in print and digital media. He strives to craft actionable, inclusive copy that fosters smart decision-making through reader autonomy. He has a journalism degree from Saint Louis University.

Published October 23, 2024 at 12:00 PM PDT | Reading time: 3 minutes

Recent hurricanes Helene and Milton poured trillions of gallons of rainwater across multiple states, causing catastrophic flooding. But the problem of increasingly elevated flood risk isn’t unique to the U.S.

Changing weather patterns, population movement, and other factors affecting inland and coastal waters expose 3 in 10 people worldwide to significant flood risk, according to a recent report from data and insights company Moody’s. North America’s population faces comparatively low risk among global regions; Southeast Asia and the Middle East experience the most flood risk over 10-, 30-, 50-, and 200-year periods.

Moody’s report, though, didn’t analyze flood risk to properties — only to populations.

“North America’s population exposed to 10-year coastal flood events is remarkably low,” the report reads. “This should however not be confused with property at risk, where in some regions the population exposed to frequent coastal flooding is low but the proportion of high-value homes being affected leads to more headline news.”

What causes flooding that leads to costly insured losses?

Thunderstorms or severe convective storms mainly occurring in the U.S. accounted for 70% of global insured losses in the first half of 2024, according to the Swiss Re Institute. Strong winds characterize these storms, which often include tornadoes, hail, and heavy rain. Those conditions, in turn, can cause storm surges and overflowing waterways.

In just the first half of 2024, these storms led to $42 billion of global insured losses, according to Swiss Re. Twelve U.S. storms led to $1 billion or more each in insured losses, accounting for around 30% or more of global losses.

“Insured losses from severe thunderstorms have been growing due to a mix of factors including inflation, which has contributed to rising construction costs,” said Jérôme Jean Haegeli, group chief economist for Swiss Re, in a release. “And, with economic development, overall exposures will continue to increase. That’s why investing in protective measures — such as shielding vulnerable communities from floods or improving building codes to protect homes from severe hailstorms — is vital.”

Floods specifically caused above-average losses, and events in the United Arab Emirates, Germany, and Brazil accounted for 14% of losses, Swiss Re reported. Torrential rain causing flash floods in the Arabian Peninsula led to at least $2 billion of insured losses in the UAE alone.

As in Moody’s report, Swiss Re noted severe weather isn’t the only factor.

“While heavy rainfall is expected to increase in a warmer climate, swift urban growth, land use alteration, scarce drainage systems, and dry soils intensify loss severity,” reads an August release.

What’s next: How losses affect U.S. insurance costs

Since homeowners insurance policies don’t cover flood damage, the financial burden of insured flood losses falls on the Federal Emergency Management Administration’s National Flood Insurance Program or private flood insurers. Many homeowners also go without flood coverage, shouldering that burden themselves.

As Haegeli suggests, more factors than severe weather affect the cost of insured losses. Severe storms also cause more damage than just flooding. These climate catastrophes affect home and car insurance rates in numerous states, especially when legal system abuse and inflation exacerbate claims costs, according to Insurify analysis.

Florida, Louisiana, and Oklahoma have the highest home insurance rates in the U.S., according to Insurify’s home insurance report, and all experience significant weather-related losses largely from hurricanes and tornadoes.

The increased incidence of flooding also affects car insurance rates, since the comprehensive coverage portion of a full-coverage auto insurance policy covers flood damage. In August, Insurify identified North Carolina as a state where car insurance rates are rising fastest, largely due to flood damage. The recent Hurricane Helene underscores that risk.

“As we experience tornadoes, hail, and flooding in places where they weren’t necessarily a major threat before, the increased frequency and severity of these events will need to be considered in pricing,” Betsy Stella, vice president of carrier management and operations at Insurify, said in Insurify’s car insurance report.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/5545x3697/6d9bce2cc4/senior-homeowner-insights-adobestock_957662454.jpeg

    Retirees Feel Burdened by Inflation as Home Insurance Costs Surge

    Homeowners insurance premiums have skyrocketed by 20% since 2021, putting financial pressure on retirees' budgets. Learn more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/3930x4912/b95f01b355/adobestock_542495516_editorial_use_only.jpeg

    High Insurance Rates Driving Homeowners Out of Florida and California

    Soaring insurance costs and natural disasters are prompting some homeowners to leave areas and states where the insurance market is in crisis, according to a recent study by real estate company Redfin. Keep reading.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/3762x2508/e6cffa45fb/hurricane-risk-report-adobestock_219193643.jpeg

    ‘Hurricane Season from Hell’ Could Drive Up Home Insurance Costs on Vulnerable U.S. Coastline

    Weather experts have warned that the 2024 hurricane season could be especially destructive. Read full report.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/5184x3456/285ad11b1b/20-billion-in-climate-disasters-adobestock_299135945.jpeg

    US Hit With 20 Billion-Dollar Climate Disasters So Far in 2024

    The U.S. has experienced 396 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters since 1980, with insured and uninsured losses topping $2.780 trillion. Read more.


Julia Taliesin
Julia TaliesinInsurance Content Writer

Julia Taliesin is an insurance content writer at Insurify. She began her career as a journalist, covering local government and business in Somerville, Mass. She reported multiple investigative stories about municipal finances and budget allocation, building development and inspection, and personnel. When the pandemic began she became a de facto public health reporter, writing daily and weekly reports using available data to quickly communicate rates of infection and city response.

She's worked for print and digital outlets, writing everything from quick-hit breaking news to long-form community features. More recently, Julia managed content strategy at a startup creating a social platform for licensed nurses, overseeing a team of nurse freelancers and editing interview transcripts and news articles for publication.

She holds a Bachelor's degree in communications from Simmons University, with a focus in journalism. Outside of work, Julia enjoys working on crafting projects, learning about homesteading, and singing in cover bands.

Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferSenior Editor
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

MacKenzie Korris
Reviewed byMacKenzie KorrisInsurance Copy Editor
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisInsurance Copy Editor

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with years of experience in print and digital media. He strives to craft actionable, inclusive copy that fosters smart decision-making through reader autonomy. He has a journalism degree from Saint Louis University.

