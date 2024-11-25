Only homeowners living in communities that opt into the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) can buy federally backed flood insurance, and nearly 200 Missouri communities have chosen to go without it. This poses risks for homeowners in non-participating communities in a state with a history of catastrophic inland and riverine flooding.

The Great Flood of 1993 in Missouri and throughout the Midwest was one of the most expensive and devastating floods in modern U.S. and Missouri history. River saturation from snowmelt and heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Mississippi and Missouri rivers that resulted in more than $15 billion in damages, 50 deaths, and 50,000 damaged or destroyed homes.

“Nothing compares to the Great Mississippi River Flood of 1993. However, what I see now are historic flash flooding events, like the one that the St. Louis metropolitan area experienced in July/August 2022,” Karen McHugh, Missouri NFIP coordinator and floodplain section manager, told Insurify.

On July 26, 2022, for example, a continuous series of thunderstorms produced nearly 25% of the St. Louis metropolitan area’s typical annual rainfall over the course of several hours. The result flooded interstates and homes and caused two deaths and multiple water rescues.

“The clouds roll in, the sky opens, and it floods in areas outside of those mapped as high-risk,” said McHugh. “Where it rains, it can flood — this is why we encourage everyone to have a flood insurance policy on their real estate and contents.”

Standard home insurance policies don’t cover damages from flooding, so homeowners who want insurance protection for such events must buy a separate flood insurance policy from a private insurer or the NFIP through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).