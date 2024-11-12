Got Flood Insurance? You’ll Be Able to Make Monthly Payments Come January

How monthly payments could help

In 2024, more than half of respondents to a Bank of America Institute survey saw themselves as living paycheck to paycheck. The data showed about a quarter of households spend almost all their income on necessary expenses.

In its notice to the Federal Register, FEMA acknowledged that a monthly payment option could make coverage easier to buy for people who can’t afford to pay their entire premium up front. In Hawaii, for example, the state’s average risk-based NFIP premium is $3,258 per year, which homeowners previously had to pay all at once.

“Providing an option for monthly installments will expand access to flood insurance to meet the evolving needs of the nation,” FEMA wrote. “The option to pay in installments may also increase policyholders’ budgetary flexibility by alleviating cash flow pressure, as they could use the deferred payment to address other monthly needs.”

The agency also hopes that making more regular payments will keep homeowners aware of their flood risk and encourage them to retain coverage.

“Facing a one-time annual payment, a policyholder may rationalize a decision to opt out of renewing on grounds that they perceive their risk to be low or that they will instead save the money spent on premium to self-fund repairs,” FEMA wrote. “In contrast, policyholders who make more frequent flood insurance payments will have an ongoing reminder that they are protected against flood, and may be more aware of flood alerts, news about flooding, and more accurately perceive their risk.”