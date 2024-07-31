Pinellas, Estero, Cape Coral, Fort Myers Beach, and unincorporated Lee County are holding onto their National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) discounts for now.

Floridians pay some of the highest rates for flood insurance, at $958 annually.

FEMA’s Community Rating System (CRS) program offers conditional discounts for NFIP policyholders in communities that meet certain standards for flood-mitigation efforts. Earlier this year, some communities were at risk of losing their discounts due to unpermitted work, lack of documentation, and poor monitoring of work in special flood hazard areas, WGCU reported.

“FEMA is trying to create a situation where after every hurricane, they don’t have to pay for rebuilding all the same structures,” David Silverberg, a retired editor at Homeland Security Today, told WINK News. “They want communities to harden. They want them to become more resilient. And the way they do this is by imposing these codes, or standards.”

Florida claimed two-thirds of all NFIP payouts in 2023. Payouts directly translate into higher rates for policyholders.

Homeowners could see continued savings if communities stay diligent in flood-mitigation efforts.