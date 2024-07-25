Project 2025, the presidential transition plan of the Heritage Foundation, calls for the federal government to end the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). The program currently provides affordable flood insurance for more than 4.6 million properties in areas with high flood risk.

“When flood costs exceed NFIP’s revenue, FEMA seeks taxpayer-funded bailouts,” said the group in Project 2025’s book “Mandate for Leadership,” in a chapter focused on dismantling the Department of Homeland Security — which houses FEMA and the NFIP.

The group points to the subsidization of flood insurance costs and growing NFIP debts.

“Current NFIP debt is $20.5 billion, and in 2017, Congress canceled $16 billion in debt when FEMA reached its borrowing authority limit,” said the group. “These subsidies and bailouts only encourage more development in flood zones, increasing the potential losses to both NFIP and the taxpayer.”

The National Flood Insurance Act of 1968 launched the NFIP to address an increasing need for flood insurance because privatized coverage was often not available or was unaffordable.

The NFIP is able to borrow money from the federal treasury in the case of extreme flooding events, and the total cost of flood-related claims has exceeded NFIP premiums ever since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

As of June 2024, the NFIP reported 4,656,028 policies in effect in the U.S., providing about $1.3 trillion in flood insurance. Policyholders could face higher flood insurance premiums through private flood insurers or be unable to secure coverage at all if the NFIP is dissolved.