Do Texas Floods Herald the Devastating Hurricane Season Experts Warn Of?

Risks of the upcoming hurricane season

Texas’ location on the Gulf of Mexico raises flood risks as hurricane season approaches.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) rates eight of Texas’ coastal counties — including Harris, Galveston, Jefferson, and Brazoria — as at least “high risk” for hurricane damage.

Weather Bell, a forecasting analytics company, predicts six to eight major hurricanes will affect the U.S. this season.

The company also predicts that the Gulf of Mexico will see two to three times its typical tropical cyclone activity this season.

This uptick in activity is due to the forecasted transition from El Niño to La Niña. While the El Niño weather pattern causes warmer temperatures and weaker surface winds over the ocean, a La Niña weather pattern causes cooler temperatures and stronger winds, supporting storm growth.

Rising water temperatures are also a concern for hurricane creation, according to Jeff Masters, a former NOAA hurricane scientist.

“If we do happen to get something loose in the Gulf, we’ve got a whole lot more energy there available for it to cause destruction,” Masters told WGCU. “When waters are hot enough to feel like a hot tub, it’s a concern for hurricane season — because hurricanes feed off of that heat.”