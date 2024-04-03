Flood Payouts to Rhode Island Homeowners Were 417 Times Higher in 2023

Severe flooding caused the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) to pay out $4.6 million to Rhode Island homeowners in 2023, findings show. That figure is 417 times higher than the $11,000 paid for flood claims in the state in 2019.

Rhode Island experienced more than 50 major flood events last year, yet the number of flood insurance policies in the state has grown by only 1.5% since January 2023, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Currently, Rhode Island has 11,500 policyholders contributing to a $3.2 billion safety net.

And while Rhode Island has seen a dramatic increase in losses due to severe flooding, the state is hardly alone. It’s an example of the challenges states are facing all along the Eastern Seaboard. In 2023, the NFIP paid out over $900 million in claims. Florida received more than two-thirds of that amount, with a staggering $629 million payout in 2023.

FEMA oversees the NFIP, which provides tax-funded flood insurance to policyholders. As of 2022, the NFIP was over $20 billion in debt to the federal government.