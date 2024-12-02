In the Face of Flood Threats, Most Louisiana Communities Opt for Federal Flood Insurance

It’s been nearly 20 years since Hurricane Katrina struck Louisiana’s coast, but the devastation the storm caused hasn’t been forgotten.

Katrina ultimately ranked as one of the five deadliest hurricanes in United States history, killing 1,833 people and causing $108 billion (based on 2005 figures) in damage, according to the National Weather Service.

Much of the staggering damage Katrina caused stemmed from flooding. Residents who didn’t carry flood insurance were left vulnerable in the hurricane’s aftermath.

Standard home insurance doesn’t cover flood damage. Instead, property owners must purchase separate flood insurance from a private insurer or federally through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Communities in the state of Louisiana have a high rate of participation in the NFIP compared to other states. To date, 316 communities are enrolled in the program, and only 36 have chosen not to participate, most of them existing in low-risk areas.

It’s this participation, while voluntary, that could be a valuable safety line when the next storm strikes Louisiana.