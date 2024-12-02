11% of Texas Communities Pass on Federal Flood Insurance Protection

Texas’ NFIP enrollment

In addition to flood insurance, the NFIP works with communities on flood resiliency and floodplain management, as well as providing disaster assistance. Communities not enrolled in the NFIP aren’t eligible for the program’s benefits.

“If a community chooses not to participate, then flood insurance through the NFIP is not available and Disaster Assistance is not provided if there is a large flooding event,” Ally Bishop, NFIP regional support liaison for Region 7 told Insurify.

Across the state, 1,261 Texas communities have enrolled in the NFIP. But 11% have chosen not to enroll.

Enrolling in the NFIP is free, but communities must pass a resolution of participation intent and follow FEMA guidelines. They must also submit a formal floodplain management ordinance that meets or exceeds NFIP criteria.

“Some communities do not participate because they have no Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHAs), or because they do not have the staff to fulfill the standard requirements set by FEMA,” said Bishop.