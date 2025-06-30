Insurance Reform in Louisiana Sparks Controversy, Expands Oversight

The Louisiana Legislature recently passed multiple insurance reform laws aimed at decreasing insurance costs. But not everyone is happy about the changes.

The state’s own insurance commissioner opposed the legislation, even though at least one of the bills expands his regulatory power.

Under current state law, Louisiana property and casualty insurers can implement rate changes immediately when they file detailed applications with state regulators. The law assumes approval and gives regulators 30 days to review the applications and notify insurers if they disapprove of the change.

House Bill (HB) 148, one of the six laws passed, empowers the state insurance commissioner to reject “excessive, inadequate, or unfairly discriminatory” rate increases. If the commissioner deems an increase to be unacceptable, he can direct an insurer to issue refunds to affected customers — or collect additional premiums if he decides an increase is inadequate.

It also gives the commissioner the power to decide whether an insurer must publicly disclose rate-calculation information the insurer has marked as “confidential, trade secret, or proprietary.”

“It is the insurance department’s job to protect you, to protect our citizens, when those who we pay premiums to break their promises and are bad actors,” said Gov. Jeff Landry during his press conference and bill signing. “Today, we keep that promise by granting the insurance department greater authority to hold down rates.”