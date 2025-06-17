New Bill Would Allow Louisiana Home Insurers to Block Lawsuits in Exchange for Cheaper Premiums

In response to Louisiana’s rapidly rising home insurance premiums, a state lawmaker has proposed legislation that would lower homeowners’ costs — at a unique price.

House Bill 379, sponsored by Rep. Mark Wright, would allow Louisiana property insurance companies to issue policies that prohibit customers from suing their insurer. In exchange for giving up the right to sue, non-litigation policyholders would receive premium discounts, and a third-party arbitrator would resolve any disputes over claims.

The Louisiana House recently passed the bill, moving it forward to the Senate.

The proposal comes among a series of bills aimed at tackling Louisiana’s growing insurance crisis.

Increasingly frequent and severe weather events have made it difficult for insurance companies to stay solvent, and several have shuttered or withdrawn from the state in recent years. The remaining insurers have rapidly raised rates to keep up with climate risks and inflation.

Insurify data shows that the average home insurance premium in Louisiana has surged to $10,964 per year for a $300,000 property — a 38% year-over-year increase.

Insurify’s data scientists project rates will increase by an additional 27%, to nearly $14,000, by the end of this year.