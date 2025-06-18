Home>Homeowners Insurance>News

String of Cyberattacks Against Insurance Industry Could Disrupt Home and Auto Policyholders

Customers could face delayed claims filing and communication blackouts as a notorious hacker group targets U.S. insurance companies.

Cassie Sheets
Written byCassie Sheets
Cassie Sheets
Cassie SheetsData Journalist

  • 9 years writing data-driven content

  • Lifestyle contributor to 30+ local news sites

Cassie Sheets has a background in home and garden and real estate content. At Insurify, she translates industry jargon into insights that empower insurance buyers.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Published | Reading time: 2 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

Table of contents

Table of contentsexpand/collapse

Scattered Spider, a hacker group known for its recent string of cybersecurity attacks on retailers, has seemingly set its sights on a new target — the U.S. insurance industry.

The threat group has targeted the U.S. and U.K. retail industries since April, but attackers linked to the group pivoted toward the insurance industry in June. Scattered Spider has a pattern of working its way through a sector, according to the Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG).

Given the hacker group’s history, the GTIG issued a statement advising insurance companies to be on high alert for social engineering schemes targeting help desks and call centers.

Google’s warning to insurers comes after a June 7 cyberattack on Pennsylvania-based Erie Insurance caused a network outage, preventing customers from contacting the insurer and filing claims.

Erie Insurance is working with law enforcement to determine the source of the attack and hasn’t yet pinned the incident on Scattered Spider. Philadelphia Insurance also confirmed a system outage on June 11. The company’s outage downed phones, email, and customer online applications.

Policyholders could become targets and face claims delays if attacks continue

The Erie Insurance and Philadelphia Insurance outages prevented policyholders from contacting their insurers. More customers will face disruptions to filing claims, resolving billing issues, and purchasing policies if hackers continue their attacks on the insurance industry.

Attackers may also directly target home and auto insurance policyholders.

“People should be particularly careful when receiving unexpected emails, text messages, or phone calls from people claiming to be insurance companies,” said David Fong, vice president of information security at Insurify.

Hackers might use details from your policy information to try to convince you to disclose your Social Security number or credit card numbers to prevent policy cancellation, said Fong. But customers shouldn’t give in to pressure campaigns.

“Remember, real insurance companies have regulations that require specific notice periods. No legitimate company will contact you with urgent requests for verification of data or sudden changes that require immediate payment.”

Most states require insurers to provide at least 30 days’ notice before a premium increase or policy change. Insurers also have to warn customers before canceling or non-renewing car insurance. Required notice for home insurance cancellations and non-renewals varies by state.

What’s next? Consumers should remain cautious as AI increases cyberattacks

AI will continue to greatly accelerate the sophistication and frequency of cyberattacks, says Fong. “Insurers will need to invest equally in their internal cybersecurity and in providing clear, accessible, and secure customer communications.”

Policyholders will also need to remain vigilant against phishing and manipulation tactics. Customers should cautiously regard urgent or threatening communications, as they may be from an attacker rather than an insurer.

If a communication seems suspicious, customers can best protect themselves by directly visiting their insurance companies’ websites and calling the listed numbers.

Cassie Sheets
Cassie SheetsData Journalist

Cassie Sheets has more than nine years of experience creating compelling content for clients, brands, and local news sites. She started her career at Movoto Real Estate, where she transformed dry data into interesting insights for potential homebuyers. She’s since covered a wide range of topics, from pop culture news to home and garden trends.

Before joining Insurify, Cassie wrote engaging landing pages and blog posts for medical practices at MyAdvice. Now, she uses her knack for diving into the latest data and pulling out key details to empower insurance buyers.

Cassie holds a BFA in Creative Writing from Columbia College Chicago. In her free time, you can find her exploring the city with her dog, trying not to fall over in yoga classes, and petting cats at the shelter.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo