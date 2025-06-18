String of Cyberattacks Against Insurance Industry Could Disrupt Home and Auto Policyholders

Scattered Spider, a hacker group known for its recent string of cybersecurity attacks on retailers, has seemingly set its sights on a new target — the U.S. insurance industry.

The threat group has targeted the U.S. and U.K. retail industries since April, but attackers linked to the group pivoted toward the insurance industry in June. Scattered Spider has a pattern of working its way through a sector, according to the Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG).

Given the hacker group’s history, the GTIG issued a statement advising insurance companies to be on high alert for social engineering schemes targeting help desks and call centers.

Google’s warning to insurers comes after a June 7 cyberattack on Pennsylvania-based Erie Insurance caused a network outage, preventing customers from contacting the insurer and filing claims.

Erie Insurance is working with law enforcement to determine the source of the attack and hasn’t yet pinned the incident on Scattered Spider. Philadelphia Insurance also confirmed a system outage on June 11. The company’s outage downed phones, email, and customer online applications.