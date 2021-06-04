You’ve Been Cancelled: State by State Guide to Mid-Term Cancellations

What To Do When Your Homeowners Insurance Gets Dropped

We’ve all seen the television ads: A smiling face promises to be there when we need them. They’ll help us pick up the pieces when life falls apart, we’re told—like a good neighbor.

And we believe it. After all, why wouldn’t we? Buying home insurance is stressful. It’s confusing. It’s expensive. Most of us just want someone to tell us they’ll be there when we need them—offering comfort, support, and maybe even a plate full of warm, fresh-baked cookies.

It’s a nice sentiment. But is it true? To put it succinctly: No.

If a scan of the headlines is any indication, most insurance providers will be there for us exactly as long as they’re obligated and only so long as the risk calculus makes sense. In the last five years alone, insurance providers dropped more than 350,000 customers in the state of California in response to mounting wildfire risk.

Not very neighborly behavior.

It turns out even the best home insurance companies can—and often do—leave customers high and dry, and the conditions under which they are allowed to do so are defined by an often dizzying array of state laws. Untangling these regulations can help you protect yourself, but it’s difficult work.

Fortunately, we’ve done the work for you. Read on for a crash course in how and why insurance companies drop their customers and how you can protect yourself from becoming a victim.