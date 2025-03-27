Home>Homeowners Insurance>News

Consumers Complained the Most About These Insurance Companies in 2024, Report Says

Car and home insurance customers lodged hundreds of complaints, according to analysis of industry database.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Published | Reading time: 2 minutes

Which insurance companies made consumers the least happy in 2024?

American Bankers Insurance most angered homeowners last year, and Infinity Insurance, an affiliate of Kemper, earned the worst rating from drivers, according to a P&C Specialist analysis of National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) data.

The NAIC maintains a database of consumer complaints about insurance companies. Its National Complaint Index scores insurance companies by dividing the company’s share of complaints by its share of premiums in the U.S. market. The higher a company’s score, the worse its performance rates in terms of customer satisfaction.

Based on their index scores, American Banker, an affiliate of Assurant, had the highest complaint score among homeowners who lodge complaints with the NAIC, P&C Specialist reported. And Infinity scored the worst among auto insurance companies.

Car insurance companies with worst complaint scores

Infinity’s complaint index rating was 2.83 in 2024 based on 245 complaints for its private passenger auto business, according to the NAIC’s database. That’s down from 5.47 and 449 complaints in 2023.

The majority of Infinity’s consumer complaints (243) came from California.

Trumbull Insurance, a subsidiary of The Hartford, had the second-worst score for auto insurance, while Farmers Insurance came in third, according to P&C Specialist’s report. Infinity parent Kemper is the 17th-largest car insurance company in the U.S. by market share, according to the NAIC. Farmers Insurance Group is the sixth largest.

Home insurance companies with the worst complaint scores

American Bankers registered the highest complaint score among large home insurance companies, P&C Specialist reported. Its 2024 score of 5.46 stemmed from 311 complaints, most of which (78) came from California. Complaints largely related to claims handling and inadequate settlements or offers.

Spinnaker Insurance had the second-worst complaint index for home insurance, at 4.45 and 115 complaints. Neither Assurant nor Spinnaker are among the 25 largest home insurance companies in the U.S.

What’s next? How to file a consumer complaint

Insurance industry regulations are state level, not federal. That means each state has its own way of regulating the insurers that operate in the state and unique processes for receiving consumer complaints.

Insurance customers having problems with their insurance company or agent can go to the NAIC’s consumer help page to find a link to their state’s department of insurance. For most states, the NAIC provides a direct link to the consumer complaint page in that state.

