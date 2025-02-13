Everyone — And Their Grandmother — Is Shopping for Car Insurance

Is frequent car insurance shopping the ‘new normal’?

Though it’s not the only factor, panelists agreed that rising auto insurance rates are a driving influence behind insurance shopping.

In 2024, car insurance costs grew by 10% in Arizona, 21% in Georgia, 9% in Florida, and 15% in Texas, according to Insurify data. Florida and Georgia were already among the top 10 most expensive states for car insurance.

By mid-2024, four states had comparison shopping rates exceeding 50%: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and Texas, according to LexisNexis.

In August, LexisNexis reported which states had growth streaks for shopping and the number of new policies. Florida, Texas, and Michigan had the largest increases for both categories based on the number of drivers.

New York and California ranked in the top five, according to LexisNexis. Insurify data shows both had significant auto insurance rate hikes in 2024. Rates in New York grew by 14%, but California drivers saw a shocking 48% increase.

John Leach, a licensed insurance agent with Insurify, said it makes sense that drivers are shopping for auto insurance at such high rates.

“It makes sense that more drivers are reshopping for car insurance to lower their rates,” he said. “Many factors affecting car insurance costs are harder to change or are even fixed, like where you live, your age, your credit history, and how much you need to use your car. We’ve found drivers can save up to $1,025 per year by comparing quotes with Insurify, so reshopping really is a proven way to save money.”

Insurify predicted that rate increases will slow in 2025, but Florida, Georgia, and New York will see the fastest cost increases.