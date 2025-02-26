Does Car Insurance in No-Fault States Cost More?

Comparing no-fault to at-fault systems

Proponents say no-fault systems can streamline the claims process because an injured driver isn’t waiting on an insurance company or court to determine fault before they can get their medical costs paid. PIP is a “first-party” coverage, meaning it only covers the policyholder and their passengers. No-fault states limit whether drivers can sue for damages based on “verbal” or “monetary” thresholds.

For example, Florida requires $10,000 of PIP and has a verbal threshold. In this case, a verbal threshold would mean an injured person may recover damages for pain and suffering if the accident causes significant and permanent loss of an important bodily function, permanent injury, significant scarring or disfigurement, or death.

“Because PIP is a first-party coverage, the insured is able to use this coverage immediately following a loss and have guaranteed payment up to the limits,” said Lucas. “In an at-fault state, PIP is not mandatory, and the claimant can seek medical to be paid by the at-fault party. This gets significantly more messy given that liability could be disputed, or at least take time to investigate and determine. Meanwhile, the injured party may not be getting treatment.”

At-fault states, on the other hand, have no restrictions on lawsuits and no threshold. The injured persons can sue the at-fault driver for out-of-pocket costs as well as pain and suffering.