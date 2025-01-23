North Carolina’s Car Insurance Minimums Set to Jump in July

North Carolina’s new auto insurance minimums

The state’s new, higher limits will add more liability protection for North Carolina drivers come July. Drivers buying new policies or renewing existing ones will have to buy the higher limits. Here are the changes to the state’s minimum liability requirements.

Chase Gardner, data insights manager at Insurify, said the higher limits will likely affect rates in North Carolina.

“Any driver in North Carolina currently with either state-minimum coverage limits or limits below 50/100/50 will see an increase in their premium starting in July,” he said. “The good news is that their new policy will offer more financial protection in the event of an accident. But since their insurance company will assume this additional financial responsibility, the company will have to charge higher rates, too.”

Liability insurance protects drivers financially if they cause injuries or property damage in a car accident — up to their policy’s liability coverage limit. New Hampshire is the only state that doesn’t require drivers to have a minimum amount of liability insurance.

While North Carolina auto insurance premiums have increased in the last two years, average costs started falling halfway through 2024. The average monthly auto insurance premium in North Carolina is $95 for full coverage and $55 for liability-only insurance, according to Insurify data.

Gardner said that despite the cost increases, the higher limits have an upside.

“One silver lining is that drivers with a full-coverage policy and limits above 50/100/50 could eventually see their premiums decrease slightly as more drivers in the state have better coverage and the risk of getting into an accident with an underinsured driver decreases,” he said.