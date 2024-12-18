What Virginia’s New, Higher Car Insurance Requirements Mean for Drivers

Virginia drivers could soon see higher auto insurance premiums thanks to the state’s higher liability auto insurance requirements beginning in 2025.

Previously, Virginia’s minimum car insurance requirements were similar to the liability limits in many other states. The new, higher minimums will put Virginia among the 10 states with the highest liability insurance requirements.

Liability auto insurance protects a driver financially if they cause an accident. The coverage pays for the property damage and injuries you cause when you’re at fault in a crash — up to your policy’s limits. Every state but New Hampshire requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability car insurance.

Virginia likely increased its requirements because “prior limits may [have been] insufficient to cover accidents based on average claims cost data,” Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), told Insurify.

“As vehicle repair and medical costs increase, minimum car insurance limits offer less coverage than ever before, causing more financial risk to policyholders,” Friedlander said. “Additionally, as we see more litigated auto accident claims, the new limits will provide a greater level of financial protection to policyholders who may face legal action following an at-fault accident.”

Virginia’s new limits take effect in January and will impact new and renewing policies.