Fighting High Auto Insurance Premiums Will Need a ‘Wholistic’ Approach, Louisiana Legislators Say

Louisianians pay the sixth-highest rates for car insurance, according to Insurify’s auto insurance report. With Insurify projecting a 23% increase by the end of 2024, the news isn’t getting any better.

But state legislators say they’re aware of the problem and have been taking steps to address Louisiana’s escalating car insurance costs. Lawsuits against insurers contribute significantly to the state’s insurance challenges, legislators said at an Oct. 11 meeting of the House Civil Law and Procedure Committee, the Center Square reported.

The claim litigation rate in Louisiana is three times the national average, prompting the American Tort Reform Foundation to name the state to its Judicial Hellholes list. The Foundation also found that legal system abuse in Louisiana costs every resident about $1,100 per year.

The state legislature passed several bills during the 2024 session aimed at stemming legal system abuse, including cracking down on litigation funding from third parties.

These legislative efforts have yet to make a difference in the monthly premiums of Louisiana drivers. But it will take time for the legislature’s efforts to pay off, said Tim Temple, the commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Insurance.

“Everyone is facing financial stress today,” he said. “They want solutions today. The unfortunate scenario is that that’s not going to happen today.”