Suing Over an Insurance Claim Often Leads to Smaller Payout, Experts Say

How legal system abuse drives up costs

Multiple sources, including Insurify’s independent auto and home insurance reports, conclude inflation and severe weather catastrophes are among the most significant factors behind soaring premiums. The rising costs of materials, labor, vehicles, and repairs drive inflation, but so does legal system abuse.

“Policyholders … ultimately end up paying a hidden tax, and not a small tax, on the costs being driven into the system because of the legal system that is becoming more and more rampant,” said Luke Bills, Liberty Mutual’s president of independent agent distribution.

He emphasized the industry isn’t conflating any claim litigation with legal system abuse.

“We as Liberty Mutual, and I know all of our peer carriers, take our responsibility to pay what we owe very seriously,” Bills said.

Kevelighan said the “billboard effect” or the “billboard attorneys” across the country are pushing claimants to pursue litigation first instead of as a last resort, despite the industry’s commitment to paying claims quickly. That’s likely due to successful attorney advertising pushing a mistrust in insurers, Liberty Mutual’s Chief Claims Officer Amit Khanna commented.

“We’re seeing that claimants are getting less and prices are going up,” Kevelighan said. “Our research with … the Insurance Research Council shows that people see this everywhere, but what we’re not seeing is the connection of what it’s costing.”