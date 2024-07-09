Auto Insurance Rate Hike? Your Phone Might Be to Blame

App use could affect car insurance rates

While users must opt into each app’s location services, the apps’ privacy statements and disclaimers don’t explicitly state that the apps are recording driving data.

The apps use common disclosures verbiage like “collect certain information” or, “We may collect third-party data and reports.” Disclaimers may acknowledge that Arity “powers” the analytics and “enhanced services” on these apps, but don’t explain what Arity is or does. Disclosures don’t make it clear that insurers could ultimately buy the data and use it for rating purposes, either, according to The Times.

Drivers with a poor Arity driving score could face higher car insurance rates or even struggle to secure coverage.

Car insurance rates soared 24% nationally in 2023, according to Insurify data. And rates will climb another 7% by the end of 2024, Insurify’s data analysts predict. Driving record is the most important factor insurance companies consider when setting rates. Typically, insurers offer discounts and incentives to drivers who are willing to enroll in UBI programs or use telematics programs to monitor their driving habits.

“This way of gathering data essentially allows insurers to access telematics data for drivers who might have opted out of enrolling in a UBI or telematics program,” said Jessica Edmondson, head of data journalism at Insurify.

But there’s no guarantee the apps will accurately attribute driving behavior data. The apps track general motion data regardless of who’s behind the wheel.

“If you have one of these apps on your phone, just being a passenger in a vehicle with a high-risk driver could affect your car insurance rates down the road when your policy comes up for renewal,” Edmondson said.

“Phones have accelerometers — and you have a lot of sensors there to provide meaningful data — but how good it is from one app to another could vary widely, and we have absolutely no way of knowing that,” Jim Anderson, CEO of Beacon, told The Street. “That’s a real problem.”