High Car Insurance? Your Car Maker May Be Selling Your Driving Data

Telematics vs. manufacturer data collection

The discomforting thought of a company tracking every move a driver makes behind the wheel has fueled a backlash against automakers’ data privacy practices.

But at least 16.8 million drivers had signed up for exactly that by the end of 2022. The telematics insurance market is growing and is expected to reach 30 million policies by 2027, according to the industry publication Insurance Business.[4]

Consumer consent is perhaps the most significant difference between automaker and telematics insurance data collection. Telematics insurance has an obvious opt-in process, while drivers with smart cars have been blindsided by manufacturers collecting and selling data.

Another key distinction is the effect each type of data collection has on insurance rates. While telematics insurance programs offer premium discounts for safer driving, automaker data collection doesn’t offer the same benefit to drivers.

How automaker data collection affects car insurance rates

Nearly every product or service people use today collects and sells data, from smartwatches to credit cards to robot vacuums. Car manufacturers are the rule, not the exception. The issue for consumers is that driving data can significantly affect insurance rates — and it’s not always positive.

Stories like Chicco’s highlight how selling vehicle data to third-party insurers can lead to more expensive insurance rates — if those drivers are approved for coverage at all. Multiple insurers rejected Chicco before he found coverage with a higher premium.

Tracking driver behavior can have positive safety outcomes. When enrolled in usage-based insurance programs, the riskiest drivers improved their behavior and reduced the odds of a bodily injury claim by 5.5%, a Cambridge Mobile Telematics study revealed.[5] When manufacturers collect data, drivers are often unaware, eliminating the safety benefits.

How telematics affects car insurance rates

Every insurance company has its own method of calculating driver scores using telematics. Most programs track where and when you drive, mileage, and driving behaviors like hard braking or rapid acceleration. Some telematics programs also track phone usage while driving and collect information about weather conditions.

Most telematics programs require a phone app opt-in or a plug-in device, so data tracking happens with your awareness and permission.

Telematics programs can lead to a significant premium discount for safe driving. These programs also alert drivers to dangerous behavior and give them an opportunity to correct it.

Unsafe driving can still result in premium increases in some telematics programs, like Progressive’s Snapshot, in which about 2 in 10 drivers see premium hikes due to risky driving behaviors.[6]