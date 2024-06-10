General Motors Faces Lawsuits for Allegedly Sharing Driver Data With Insurers

The technology in question

The lawsuits specifically focus on data collected through OnStar, a GM subsidiary and telematics system. A March report from The New York Times raised alarms that not all drivers knowingly participate in data sharing through OnStar and some had no idea that GM was collecting and sharing their data with insurers. Some users also reported that OnStar tracked their driving even though they never turned the system on and that their insurance rates subsequently increased.

Some users reported increases as high as 21%. Such an increase would lift the national average full-coverage monthly premium from $213 to $258, according to Insurify data.

Drivers often consent to this data sharing when signing leases or by hitting “agree” on terms and conditions for telematics apps. Some contend they never signed anything consenting to share data with third parties regarding OnStar.

OnStar’s privacy statement notes that GM may share data “with third parties for marketing activities (with necessary consents)” or when drivers choose to receive a service that authorizes data collection, like usage-based insurance. Otherwise, the OnStar policy states the system only shares “de-identified” data, which can’t be reasonably associated with a driver or vehicle, with third parties.

OnStar doesn’t name LexisNexis as a third party it shares data with.