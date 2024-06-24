In-person inspections better validate damage

The PID issued an official bulletin, May 25, advising insurers of the department’s concern. The bulletin also reminds insurers to allow residents to challenge the results or fix the damage before canceling or non-renewing a policy.

Pennsylvania is among the cheaper states for home insurance, with an average annual premium of $1,306, according to Insurify data. Roof replacement costs vary depending on size and materials, but range from $13,000 to $24,000 for an asphalt roof, according to William Penn Roofing.

“This notice reminds insurers of their responsibilities in administering homeowners’ policies consistent with state law,” said Humphreys. “Some of the aerial images that we’ve seen used to take adverse actions against policyholders barely identify the structure of the home, much less the detailed condition of the roof and whether it needs to be repaired or replaced.”

Pennsylvania does not unilaterally prevent insurers from taking drone footage or using aerial imagery to affect policies. The bulletin specifically states the department doesn’t “seek to broadly restrict” its use, but notes it would be “prudent” for insurers to validate damage with a physical inspection in “the absence of unequivocal and material damage shown.”

The department also reported consumer complaints of insurers not providing appropriate notice or opportunity to challenge results or correct damage and reminded insurers of their legal obligations.