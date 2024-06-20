Does Early Storm Data Herald a Harrowing Hail Season Ahead?

If severe weather events are as persistent through the summer as they were the first few months of the year, the 2024 U.S. hail season may be well on its way to breaking records — not to mention windshields and windows.

Hailstorm activity increased nearly 74% year over year in the first two months of 2024, according to the latest data available from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). In January and February, Texas saw hailstorms increase by 720% compared to the same period in 2023. South Carolina recorded a single hailstorm in the first two months of last year. During the same time frame this year, the state saw 28 hailstorms — a year-over-year-increase of 2,700%.

Keep in mind that the NOAA’s most recent data doesn’t take into account the storms that pummeled Texas with torrential rain, high winds, and DVD-sized hailstones in May. And it omits the April storms that generated softball-sized hail in South Carolina and prompted the state’s governor to ask for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“It has not been a quiet hail year,” Andrew Heymsfield, a senior scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, recently told the Washington Post.