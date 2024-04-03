Connecticut Regulators Rap Insurers for Dropping Home Policies Over Roof Stains

Published April 3, 2024 at 5:00 AM PDT | Reading time: 2 minutes
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
The Connecticut Insurance Department recently reminded homeowners insurance companies in the state that looks aren’t everything — especially when it comes to roofs.
In a March 19 notice, the department warned insurance companies that they can’t use cosmetic roof conditions, like streaking or discoloration, as justification for refusing to renew a home insurance policy.
The CID “received complaints from both agents and insured individuals, prompting our decision to conduct an investigation,” Mary Quinn, director of communications and digital media for the department, told Insurify. “Following a thorough review, CID determined that issuing the notice was necessary to clearly communicate our expectations to insurance carriers and protect consumers.”
“This practice will not be tolerated in Connecticut,” the department’s notice stated.
Not a reason for non-renewal
Cosmetic issues aren’t evidence of actual damage that could increase the risk a homeowner would file a claim, according to the department. Instead, insurers should look at conditions like water building up and pooling on the roof surface, poor patchwork, or a tarp’s presence to assess whether a roof is damaged enough to support a non-renewal notice, the state instructed.
The department also warned insurers against using nonspecific reasons for non-renewals such as “claims experience,” “underwriting judgment,” or “increase in hazard.”
“Those reasons do not provide the definitive notice necessary to enable the insured to remedy the circumstances causing the insurer’s action,” the state said.
Appropriate uses for aerial photography
While insurance companies can’t use aerial photos of cosmetic blemishes to support non-renewal, they can use the tactic to document actual damage.
“The department does not seek to broadly restrict the use of aerial imagery in underwriting, as we recognize the value of this tool,” the department said. “However, appropriate guardrails pertaining to the use of aerial imagery are needed to protect consumers from unsupported underwriting action.”
Further, the department said it’s up to insurers to detail the intended guardrails in the underwriting guidelines filed with the Insurance Department.
Connecticut’s home insurance landscape
Connecticut is one of the most affordable states for homeowners insurance, according to Insurify data. In 2023, the average annual cost of homeowners insurance in Connecticut was $1,583 for homes valued at $300,000 — 11% lower than the national average.
Home insurance rates in Connecticut actually decreased 3% from 2022 to 2023, Insurify data shows. But Constitution State homeowners are looking at increasing costs in 2024, like many other areas in the country.
Inflation and severe weather events, like the heavy rainfall and flooding that Connecticut experienced in July 2023, have driven up insurance rates.
What’s next
“It is worth noting that we received complaints regarding non-renewal actions on several carriers, all based on the aerial images mentioned,” Quinn said.
“Connecticut consumers are always encouraged to file a complaint with the Consumer Affairs Division of the Connecticut Insurance Department,” she said. “Consumers can contact the Consumer Affairs team by phone at (860) 297-3900, by email at insurance@ct.gov, or by filing an online complaint form.”
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content
Evelyn Pimplaskar is Insurify’s director of content. With 30-plus years in content creation – including 10 years specializing in personal finance – Evelyn’s done everything from covering volatile local elections as a beat reporter to building fintech content libraries from the ground up.
Before joining Insurify, she was editor-in-chief at Credible, where she launched and developed the lending marketplace’s media partnership’s content initiative and managed the restructuring of the editorial team to enhance content production efficiency. Formerly, as tax editor for Credit Karma, Evelyn built a library of more than 300 educational articles on federal and state taxes, achieving triple-digit year-over-year growth in e-files from organic search.
Her early career included work as a content marketer, vice president and managing officer of a boutique public relations agency, chief copy editor for 14 weekly Forbes publications, reporting for large and mid-sized daily newspapers, and freelancing for the Associated Press.
Evelyn is passionate about creating personal finance content that distills complex topics into relatable, easy-to-understand stories. She believes great content helps empower readers with the information they need to make important personal finance decisions.