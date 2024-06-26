Texas Says Insurers Must Drop Drivers Who Obstruct Liability Claims

Texas auto insurers can now decide when a policyholder hasn’t cooperated with the company’s investigation, settlement, or defense of a liability claim — and drop the driver when their policy comes up for renewal.

After giving drivers written notice and 10 days in which to cooperate, insurers must now issue non-renewal notices to uncooperative drivers, according to a new regulation from the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI). The rule only applies to liability claims.

“If you or a driver listed on your policy causes an accident and the other driver files a claim with your insurer, you must cooperate with your insurer during the claims process,” says Jacob Gee, a licensed auto insurance agent with Insurify. “Failure to respond to your insurer’s requests may be considered non-cooperation. By law, the insurer must then notify you in writing if it decides not to renew your coverage when your auto policy is up for renewal.”

The rule doesn’t apply to drivers with coverage through the Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association (TAIPA).

Texas auto insurers paid out more than $11.3 million in claims in 2023, according to TDI data. Texans pay the 11th-highest car insurance rates in the country, at $3,003 annually for full coverage and $1,428 per year for liability-only coverage, according to Insurify data.