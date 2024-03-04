Rural States Underreport the Most Mileage on Car Insurance Applications

States that underreported the most mileage

Insurify’s data science team found a significant difference between the mileage drivers self-reported to car insurance companies and the most recent FHWA Highway Statistics report.

U.S. drivers report an average annual mileage of 7,589 on 2023 car insurance applications — 44% lower than the 13,456 miles FHWA data suggests they drove. Drivers reported more mileage than the FHWA in just one place: Washington, D.C.

In Wyoming, the state that drives the most according to FHWA data, drivers reported an average annual mileage of just 6,969 miles to insurers — nearly 73% lower than the FHWA estimate of 25,779 miles per year.

Drivers in these states, ranked by the percentage difference between FHWA and self-reported data, underreported the most mileage to insurance companies.

State Avg. Miles Driven Per Year (FHWA) Avg. Miles Reported to Insurance Companies Full Coverage Cost Difference, State vs. National Average Percentage of Median Household Income Spent on Car Insurance Wyoming 25,779 6,969 -$491 2.0% Missouri 18,664 7,699 -$140 2.5% New Mexico 18,158 7,497 -$350 2.8% Mississippi 20,097 8,700 -$301 3.4% North Dakota 16,838 7,333 -$699 1.6% Montana 15,737 6,931 -$390 2.1% Oklahoma 17,232 7,877 -$266 2.7% Kentucky 16,143 7,506 $329 4.1% Alabama 17,699 8,411 -$461 2.5% Louisiana 15,920 7,619 $773 4.7% Average of top 10 18,227 7,654 -$199 2.8%

Why are drivers underreporting mileage?

Rising car insurance rates caused nearly 55% of drivers to take steps to lower their premiums in 2023, from dropping down to liability-only insurance to increasing their deductibles. However, it seems unlikely that drivers are deliberately underreporting mileage to save money on insurance.

Given that drivers underreport mileage across the country, people may simply be underestimating. That said, wishful thinking about mileage could be at play in states where rising rates strain more budgets. Half the states that underestimated their mileage the most pay a higher percentage of income toward car insurance than the U.S. average of 2.6%.

Nine of the 10 states with the most underreported mileage have a higher poverty rate than the national average of 11.5%, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. North Dakota is the exception, with a poverty rate equal to the U.S. average.

Poverty rates in Mississippi (19.1%), Louisiana (18.6%), New Mexico (17.6%), Kentucky (16.5%), Alabama (16.2%), and Oklahoma (15.7%) are among the highest in the country. Louisiana is also the fifth most expensive state for car insurance.