Average Car Insurance Rates as of December 2024

The national average cost of full-coverage car insurance dipped by $1 in November, while the liability-only average rose by the same amount.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar, Editor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Chris Schafer
Chris Schafer, Senior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Chase Gardner
Chase Gardner, Data Insights Manager

  • Data expert on auto trends and driver behavior

  • University of Chicago graduate with statistics degree

Chase spearheads analytics for Insurify’s data insights team. With his deep expertise in insurance data, Chase is often interviewed on industry trends.

Published December 11, 2024 at 11:00 AM PST

Average car insurance rates were a very mixed bag in November, according to Insurify data. As of Dec. 1, the national average cost for full-coverage car insurance was $193 per month — $1 less than the November average. Meanwhile, the national liability average increased by $1 to $105 per month.

Small decreases in rates across numerous states contributed to the slight drop in the national full-coverage average rate. Noteworthy increases in liability rates in a handful of states contributed to the incremental change in the national average for liability car insurance.

Average cost of car insurance by state as of December 2024

Because location influences factors like exposure to extreme weather, traffic congestion, and vehicle crime rates, insurance rates can vary greatly based on location. Through the month of November, some states saw significant increases in liability coverage costs, while others marked significant declines in the cost of full coverage.

Rhode Island saw the largest decrease in full-coverage rates, with the state average plunging from $233 in October to $203 in November. Washington, D.C., experienced the biggest increase in rates, with its monthly liability-only average climbing to $121 in November — up from just $109 in October.

State
Liability
Full
National$105$193
Alabama$59$142
Arizona$91$165
Arkansas$122$202
California$139$211
Colorado$97$233
Connecticut$118$199
Delaware$154$251
Florida$156$267
Georgia$152$236
HawaiiN/A$124
Idaho$69$125
Illinois$79$164
Indiana$72$137
Iowa$56$135
Kansas$80$163
Kentucky$161$187
Louisiana$130$242
Maine$86$154
Maryland$207$335
Massachusetts$125$225
Michigan$171$296
Minnesota$105$214
Mississippi$91$193
Missouri$98$190
Montana$78$166
Nebraska$91$203
Nevada$183$249
New Hampshire$61$127
New Jersey$128$212
New Mexico$68$160
New York$245$315
North Carolina$55$107
North Dakota$84$150
Ohio$73$122
Oklahoma$84$171
Oregon$99$152
Pennsylvania$93$175
Rhode Island$85$203
South Carolina$168$288
South Dakota$60$150
Tennessee$73$140
Texas$120$227
Utah$108$170
Vermont$67$152
Virginia$102$189
Washington$76$118
Washington, D.C.$121$252
West Virginia$78$160
Wisconsin$65$139
Wyoming$62$123
Disclaimer: All rates displayed in the table are averages of Insurify price data through the end of October 2024. Full-coverage rates represent two-year rolling medians for most states. Liability-only rates — and full-coverage prices for Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.

5 states with the highest car insurance rates as of December 2024

New York drivers paid the highest overall average car insurance rates in November with a total average of $323 per month. They also had the highest average liability-only rates, at $331. Maryland drivers had the highest full-coverage rates, averaging $335 per month.

Here are the states with the highest overall car insurance costs in November.

State
Overall Average
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
New York$280$245$315
Maryland$271$207$335
Michigan$234$171$296
South Carolina$228$168$288
Nevada$216$183$249
Disclaimer: All rates displayed in the table are averages of Insurify price data through the end of October 2024. Full-coverage rates represent two-year rolling medians for most states. Liability-only rates — and full-coverage prices for Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.

5 states with the lowest car insurance rates as of December 2024

North Carolina had the lowest overall average car insurance costs in November — $81. The Tarheel State also had the lowest average liability-only average, $55, and the lowest full-coverage average, $107.

State
Overall Average
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
North Carolina$81$55$107
Wyoming$93$62$123
New Hampshire$94$61$127
Iowa$95$56$135
Idaho$97$69$125
Disclaimer: All rates displayed in the table are averages of Insurify price data through the end of October 2024. Full-coverage rates represent two-year rolling medians for most states. Liability-only rates — and full-coverage prices for Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.

Factors that affect car insurance rates

Car insurance rates can vary significantly among drivers based on many factors that insurers use to estimate risk. Some common rating factors include:

  • Driving history: Insurers consider whether a driver has a clean record or infractions such as speeding, driving under the influence, or causing an accident.

  • Age: Driving experience and accident risks closely correlate with age, actuarial data shows.

  • Gender: Statistically, women are less likely to cause accidents or engage in risky behaviors like aggressive driving.

  • Location: Where a policyholder lives and drives affects their exposure to risk factors such as extreme weather, vehicle crime rates, and accident rates.

  • Credit history: Actuarial data indicates drivers with better credit are less likely to file car insurance claims than those with poor credit.

  • Vehicle make and model: Vehicles that are less expensive or have multiple safety features cost less to insure.

  • Vehicle usage: Driving fewer miles per year reduces a vehicle’s exposure to the day-to-day risks of driving.

  • Vehicle equipment: Safety features like lane-keeping assist and blind-spot warning can help decrease the risk of accidents.

  • Coverage type: Generally, liability-only coverage costs less than full-coverage car insurance.

  • Coverage limits: The amount of coverage you buy affects annual premiums; minimum coverage is typically the cheapest, but it doesn’t offer enough financial protection for most drivers.

  • Deductible: A higher collision and comprehensive coverage deductible (liability coverage has no deductible) reduces rates since the insurer assumes less risk for the cost of repairs.

How to save on car insurance

Every state except New Hampshire requires drivers to carry at least a minimum amount of liability coverage. Insurance professionals recommend buying more coverage for greater financial protection in at-fault accidents. And if a driver leases or finances a vehicle, the leasing company or lender will require them to buy full-coverage car insurance.

Drivers can take steps to reduce the cost of car insurance, including:

  • Drive safely. Avoid speeding, hard braking, distracted driving, and other risky driving behaviors that could cause a claim.

  • Look for discounts. Most insurers offer discounts, such as good student or multi-car discounts, that can help reduce premiums.

  • Increase the deductible. A higher collision/comprehensive deductible typically leads to lower rates.

  • Adjust coverages. Liability-only coverage is the cheapest insurance available, and minimum coverage is the cheapest liability option. But drivers should be careful and buy enough coverage to adequately protect them financially.

  • Comparison shop. Drivers should compare rates from multiple companies every time their policy comes up for renewal.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 97 million rates from car insurance applications in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. All premium averages reflect the cost of car insurance for drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with a clean driving record and average or better credit.

For most states, full-coverage premium prices represent two-year rolling medians in order to manage extreme market volatility seen over the past few years as insurance companies have sought substantial rate increase approvals and deprioritized writing new policies in the face of rapidly rising costs.

Liability-only premium prices — as well as full-coverage prices in Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident

  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000

  • No additional coverage

Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:

  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible

  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

For full-coverage historical data, please visit Insurify’s Auto Insurance Data Center. Data housed in the Data Center dates back to 2021 and represents the median yearly cost of full coverage for drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with a clean driving record and average or better credit. Monthly prices are two-year rolling medians in order to manage extreme market volatility seen over the past few years as insurance companies have sought substantial rate increase approvals and deprioritized writing new policies in the face of rapidly rising costs.

