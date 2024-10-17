Average Car Insurance Rates as of October 2024

How to save on car insurance

Every state except New Hampshire requires drivers to carry at least a minimum amount of liability coverage. Insurance professionals recommend buying more coverage for greater financial protection in at-fault accidents. And if a driver leases or finances a vehicle, the leasing company or lender will require them to buy full-coverage car insurance.

Drivers can take steps to reduce the cost of car insurance, including:

Drive safely. Avoid speeding, hard braking, distracted driving, and other risky driving behaviors that could cause a claim.

Look for discounts. Most insurers offer discounts, such as good student or multi-car discounts, that can help reduce premiums.

Increase the deductible. A higher collision/comprehensive deductible typically leads to lower rates.

Adjust coverages. Liability-only coverage is the cheapest insurance available, and minimum coverage is the cheapest liability option. But drivers should be careful and buy enough coverage to adequately protect them financially.

Comparison shop. Drivers should compare rates from multiple companies every time their policy comes up for renewal.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 97 million rates from car insurance applications in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. All premium averages reflect the cost of car insurance for drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with a clean driving record and average or better credit.

For most states, full-coverage premium prices represent two-year rolling medians in order to manage extreme market volatility seen over the past few years as insurance companies have sought substantial rate increase approvals and deprioritized writing new policies in the face of rapidly rising costs.

Liability-only premium prices — as well as full-coverage prices in Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident

Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000

No additional coverage

Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:

Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

For full-coverage historical data, please visit Insurify’s Auto Insurance Data Center. Data housed in the Data Center dates back to 2021 and represents the median yearly cost of full coverage for drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with a clean driving record and average or better credit.