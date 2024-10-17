Home>Car Insurance>News

Average Car Insurance Rates as of October 2024

The overall average monthly cost of car insurance held steady in September at $150.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Written byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Edited byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Published October 22, 2024 at 12:00 PM PDT | Reading time: 4 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

The overall average cost of car insurance per month stuck at $150 in September, buoyed by a slight decrease in the average cost of full-coverage car insurance, according to Insurify data.

The national average cost of liability-only car insurance also remained steady in September at $104 per month. But the full-coverage monthly average fell from $196 in August to $195 by the end of September. Across the states, averages were a mixed bag, with some states seeing noteworthy decreases in rates and others experiencing substantial increases.

For example, Connecticut drivers saw the biggest decrease in the state’s average full-coverage rate — down $96 in September. Meanwhile, New York had the greatest increase in the full-coverage average, up $136 per month.

Average cost of car insurance by state as of Oct. 1, 2024

Insurance rates can vary greatly based on location, which influences factors like exposure to extreme weather, traffic congestion, and vehicle crime rates.

Liability car insurance rates climbed in most states, with the greatest spikes occurring in New York, where the average increased by $160, and Maryland, where the average rose by $29. Full-coverage rates, however, dropped in most states. Connecticut and Washington experienced the greatest declines in full-coverage costs — $96 and $69, respectively.

State
Liability
Full
National$104$195
Alabama$60$144
Arizona$91$168
Arkansas$121$204
California$140$203
Colorado$95$231
Connecticut$224$247
Delaware$147$250
Florida$158$268
Georgia$151$233
Hawaii$73$121
Idaho$69$124
Illinois$79$168
Indiana$72$138
Iowa$57$142
Kansas$79$164
Kentucky$179$196
Louisiana$134$256
Maine$87$156
Maryland$202$331
Massachusetts$115$229
Michigan$173$301
Minnesota$104$212
Mississippi$89$201
Missouri$99$197
Montana$80$164
Nebraska$93$206
Nevada$187$257
New Hampshire$63$127
New Jersey$123$215
New Mexico$68$166
New York$305$305
North Carolina$55$110
North Dakota$84$152
Ohio$73$125
Oklahoma$86$176
Oregon$100$155
Pennsylvania$94$171
Rhode Island$162$234
South Carolina$169$290
South Dakota$65$167
Tennessee$73$141
Texas$120$227
Utah$107$171
Vermont$68$154
Virginia$100$185
Washington$76$123
Washington, D.C.$99$244
West Virginia$76$162
Wisconsin$64$139
Wyoming$65$129
All rates displayed in the table are averages of Insurify price data through the end of September 2024. Full-coverage rates represent two-year rolling medians for most states. Liability-only rates — and full-coverage prices for Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.

5 states with the highest car insurance rates as of October 2024

Maryland had the highest overall average at $266, and the highest full-coverage average at $331 per month. Here are the states with the highest overall averages in September.

State
Overall Average
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Maryland$266$202$331
Michigan$237$173$301
Connecticut$236$224$247
South Carolina$229$169$290
Nevada$222$187$257
All rates displayed in the table are averages of Insurify price data through the end of September 2024. Full-coverage rates represent two-year rolling medians for most states. Liability-only rates — and full-coverage prices for Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.

5 states with the lowest car insurance rates as of October 2024

North Carolina’s overall average rate was the lowest of all the states in September, at just $83 per month. But the Tarheel State was one of a handful of states that saw full-coverage averages edge up in September. And as Hurricane Helene’s impact on the state becomes more evident in the coming months, it’s possible the state will continue to see its average car insurance rates increase.

Here are the five states with the lowest overall average car insurance rates in September.

State
Overall Average
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
North Carolina$83$55$110
New Hampshire$95$63$127
Idaho$97$69$124
Wyoming$97$65$129
Hawaii$97$73$121
All rates displayed in the table are averages of Insurify price data through the end of September 2024. Full-coverage rates represent two-year rolling medians for most states. Liability-only rates — and full-coverage prices for Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.

Factors that affect car insurance rates

Car insurance rates can vary significantly among drivers based on many factors that insurers use to estimate risk. Some common rating factors include:

  • Driving history: Insurers consider whether a driver has a clean record or infractions such as speeding, driving under the influence, or causing an accident.

  • Age: Driving experience and accident risks closely correlate with age, actuarial data shows.

  • Gender: Statistically, women are less likely to cause accidents and engage in risky behaviors like aggressive driving.

  • Location: Where a policyholder lives and drives affects their exposure to risk factors such as extreme weather, vehicle crime rates, and accident rates.

  • Credit history: Actuarial data indicates drivers with better credit are less likely to file car insurance claims than those with poor credit.

  • Vehicle make and model: Vehicles that are less expensive or that have multiple safety features cost less to insure.

  • Vehicle usage: Driving fewer miles per year reduces a vehicle’s exposure to the day-to-day risks of driving.

  • Vehicle equipment: Safety features like lane-keeping assist and blind-spot warning can help decrease the risk of accidents.

  • Coverage type: Generally, liability-only coverage costs less than full-coverage car insurance.

  • Coverage limits: The amount of coverage you buy affects annual premiums; minimum coverage is typically the cheapest but doesn’t offer enough financial protection for most drivers.

  • Deductible: A higher collision and comprehensive coverage deductible (liability coverage has no deductible) reduces rates since the insurer assumes less risk for the cost of repairs.

How to save on car insurance

Every state except New Hampshire requires drivers to carry at least a minimum amount of liability coverage. Insurance professionals recommend buying more coverage for greater financial protection in at-fault accidents. And if a driver leases or finances a vehicle, the leasing company or lender will require them to buy full-coverage car insurance.

Drivers can take steps to reduce the cost of car insurance, including:

  • Drive safely. Avoid speeding, hard braking, distracted driving, and other risky driving behaviors that could cause a claim.

  • Look for discounts. Most insurers offer discounts, such as good student or multi-car discounts, that can help reduce premiums.

  • Increase the deductible. A higher collision/comprehensive deductible typically leads to lower rates.

  • Adjust coverages. Liability-only coverage is the cheapest insurance available, and minimum coverage is the cheapest liability option. But drivers should be careful and buy enough coverage to adequately protect them financially.

  • Comparison shop. Drivers should compare rates from multiple companies every time their policy comes up for renewal.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 97 million rates from car insurance applications in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. All premium averages reflect the cost of car insurance for drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with a clean driving record and average or better credit.

For most states, full-coverage premium prices represent two-year rolling medians in order to manage extreme market volatility seen over the past few years as insurance companies have sought substantial rate increase approvals and deprioritized writing new policies in the face of rapidly rising costs.

Liability-only premium prices — as well as full-coverage prices in Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident

  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000

  • No additional coverage

Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:

  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible

  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

For full-coverage historical data, please visit Insurify’s Auto Insurance Data Center. Data housed in the Data Center dates back to 2021 and represents the median yearly cost of full coverage for drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with a clean driving record and average or better credit.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/5504x5504/a0b878d1c1/texas-last-resort-rate-hike-adobestock_265999561.jpeg

    Texas Last-Resort Insurer Set to Hike Rates 15%

    Texas drivers who get their auto insurance through the state’s insurer of last resort are going to pay more for coverage very soon. Keep reading.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/5906x3851/2ab1045bec/maryland-uninsured-motorist-fines-adobestock_452599816_editorial_use_only.jpeg

    Maryland Increases Fines for Uninsured Drivers

    Maryland drivers will soon face steeper penalties for driving without the state’s minimum required auto insurance. Learn more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/2667x4000/ffa0262b55/adobestock_458932623-north-carolina-rate-increases.jpeg

    15 States Facing an Imminent Insurance Crisis

    The insurance crisis is spreading as climate-related damage wreaks havoc across the U.S., driving up premiums in states that once had low-cost, widely available insurance. Read the full report.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/1600x1200/d6b840ae22/woman-using-phone-by-her-new-car-wave-pattern-blue.png

    Survey: Gen Z Shuns Driving, But Not Ready to Let Tech Take the Wheel

    Gen Zers aren’t fond of driving, but more than 70% expressed reservations about self-driving cars. Keep reading.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

Evelyn Pimplaskar is Insurify’s director of content. With 30-plus years in content creation – including 10 years specializing in personal finance – Evelyn’s done everything from covering volatile local elections as a beat reporter to building fintech content libraries from the ground up.

Before joining Insurify, she was editor-in-chief at Credible, where she launched and developed the lending marketplace’s media partnership’s content initiative and managed the restructuring of the editorial team to enhance content production efficiency. Formerly, as tax editor for Credit Karma, Evelyn built a library of more than 300 educational articles on federal and state taxes, achieving triple-digit year-over-year growth in e-files from organic search.

Her early career included work as a content marketer, vice president and managing officer of a boutique public relations agency, chief copy editor for 14 weekly Forbes publications, reporting for large and mid-sized daily newspapers, and freelancing for the Associated Press.

Evelyn is passionate about creating personal finance content that distills complex topics into relatable, easy-to-understand stories. She believes great content helps empower readers with the information they need to make important personal finance decisions.

Learn More
linkedin
John Leach
Edited byJohn LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo