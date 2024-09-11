New Survey: Gen Z Shuns Driving, But Isn’t Ready for Technology to Take the Wheel

Gen Zers aren’t big on driving, but they don’t trust AI to do it for them either. A recent Insurify survey found that Gen Zers who drive because they enjoy it are in the minority, but despite lukewarm feelings about being behind the wheel, they’re not sold on self-driving cars.

The generation has been slow to get driver’s licenses. Only 60% of 18-year-olds had a license in 2022 compared to 80% in 1983, according to Department of Transportation (DOT) data.

About seven out of 10 Gen Zers expressed uncertainty or aversion toward self-driving cars in Insurify’s poll. Relinquishing control to technology is Gen Z’s greatest hesitancy, followed by safety concerns.

Gen Z’s concerns are justified, given the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) 2023 recall of more than 2 million Tesla vehicles because of crashes linked to its Autopilot.

As driving technology evolves, some drivers will increasingly rely on their cars rather than their judgment to keep them safe — that is, if they buy into the promise of autonomous vehicles at all. When it’s time to convince America’s youngest drivers to buy self-driving cars, autonomous vehicle manufacturers will have their work cut out for them.

Insurify surveyed more than 800 U.S. residents between 22 and 27 years old about their attitudes toward self-driving cars. While 19% of Gen Zers are excited about self-driving vehicles, most are skeptical and could slow the transition to fully autonomous cars.

Key Takeaways