>Car Insurance>News

Average Car Insurance Rates as of August 2024 | Insurify

Rates increased slightly in July, lingering above $100 per month for liability-only coverage.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Written byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
MacKenzie Korris
Edited byMacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisInsurance Copy Editor

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with years of experience in print and digital media. He strives to craft actionable, inclusive copy that fosters smart decision-making through reader autonomy. He has a journalism degree from Saint Louis University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Published August 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM PDT | Reading time: 4 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

The monthly national average cost of liability-only car insurance held steady at $105 in July, but the full-coverage average increased slightly, landing at $196, according to Insurify data. By comparison, at the end of June, national averages were $105 for liability and $193 for full coverage.

Liability-only rates have been fairly stable for the past six months, while full-coverage rates have increased steadily.

Average cost of car insurance by state as of Aug. 1, 2024

Insurance rates can vary greatly based on location, which influences factors like exposure to extreme weather, traffic congestion, and vehicle crime rates.

In July, most states saw little movement in average rates, with rates generally trending down slightly. Maryland and Michigan are currently the two most expensive states for car insurance, according to Insurify’s database of millions of car insurance quotes.

State
Liability
Full
National$105$196
Alabama$60$145
Arizona$92$169
Arkansas$121$203
California$139$220
Colorado$92$225
Connecticut$211$223
Delaware$152$254
Florida$175$267
Georgia$146$228
Hawaii$66$121
Idaho$69$123
Illinois$79$167
Indiana$70$135
Iowa$59$148
Kansas$83$172
Kentucky$191$196
Louisiana$145$263
Maine$91$165
Maryland$188$339
Massachusetts$113$250
Michigan$174$317
Minnesota$102$203
Mississippi$80$192
Missouri$99$202
Montana$90$187
Nebraska$94$218
Nevada$207$272
New Hampshire$63$136
New Jersey$119$237
New Mexico$69$168
New York$154$280
North Carolina$56$116
North Dakota$89$162
Ohio$74$130
Oklahoma$88$178
Oregon$101$155
Pennsylvania$92$165
Rhode Island$167$229
South Carolina$167$283
South Dakota$68$173
Tennessee$75$146
Texas$119$225
Utah$108$170
Vermont$69$155
Virginia$95$172
Washington$78$130
Washington, D.C.$120$248
West Virginia$73$171
Wisconsin$61$137
Wyoming$71$129
All rates displayed in the table are averages of Insurify price data through the end of July 2024. Full-coverage rates represent two-year rolling medians for most states. Liability-only rates — and full-coverage prices for Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.

5 states with the highest car insurance rates as of Aug. 1, 2024

Heading into August, Maryland has the highest overall average insurance costs, at $264 per month. Its averages for liability only and full coverage are $188 and $339, respectively.  Maryland’s full-coverage average was also the highest in the country during July. Connecticut had the highest average cost for liability-only insurance, at $211 per month — about 67% higher than the national average for liability coverage.

Here are the five states with the highest average car insurance rates in July 2024.

State
Overall Average
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Maryland$264$188$339
Michigan$246$174$317
Nevada$240$207$272
South Carolina$225$167$283
Florida$221$175$267
All rates displayed in the table are averages of Insurify price data through the end of July 2024. Full-coverage rates represent two-year rolling medians for most states. Liability-only rates — as well as full-coverage prices for Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.

At $86 per month, North Carolina had the lowest overall average rate through July. But the Tarheel State may face increases in 2025. The state’s minimum-liability car insurance requirements are set to increase Jan. 1, 2025.

Required Coverage Type
2024 Amount
2025 Amount
Property damage$25,000$50,000
Bodily injury per person$30,000$50,000
Bodily injury per accident$60,000$100,000

Here are the states with the lowest average car insurance rates as of Aug. 1.

State
Overall Average
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
North Carolina$86$56$116
Hawaii$94$66$121
Idaho$96$69$123
Wisconsin$99$61$137
New Hampshire$100$63$136
All rates displayed in the table are averages of Insurify price data through the end of July 2024. Full-coverage rates represent two-year rolling medians for most states. Liability-only rates — as well as full-coverage prices for Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.

Factors that affect car insurance rates

Car insurance rates can vary significantly among drivers based on many factors that insurers use to estimate risk. Some common rating factors include:

  • Driving history: Insurers consider whether you have a clean record or infractions such as speeding, driving under the influence, or causing an accident.

  • Age: Driving experience and accident risks closely correlate with age, data shows.

  • Gender: Statistically, women are less likely to cause accidents or engage in risky behaviors like aggressive driving.

  • Location: Where a policyholder lives and drives affects their exposure to risk factors such as extreme weather, vehicle crime rates, and accident rates.

  • Credit history: Data indicates drivers with better credit are less likely to file car insurance claims than those with poor credit.

  • Vehicle make and model: Less expensive vehicles or those with multiple safety features cost less to insure.

  • Vehicle usage: Driving fewer miles per year reduces a vehicle’s exposure to the day-to-day risks of driving.

  • Vehicle equipment: Safety features like lane-keeping assist and blind-spot warning can help decrease the risk of accidents.

  • Coverage type: Generally, liability-only coverage costs less than full-coverage car insurance.

  • Coverage limits: The amount of coverage you buy affects annual premiums; minimum coverage is typically the cheapest but doesn’t offer enough financial protection for most drivers.

  • Deductible: A higher collision and comprehensive coverage deductible (liability coverage has no deductible) reduces rates since the insurer assumes less risk for the cost of repairs.

How to save on car insurance

Every U.S. state except New Hampshire requires drivers to carry at least a minimum amount of liability coverage. Insurance professionals recommend buying more coverage for greater financial protection in at-fault accidents. And if a driver leases or finances a vehicle, the leasing company or lender will require them to buy full-coverage car insurance.

Drivers can take steps to reduce the cost of car insurance, including:

  • Drive safely. Avoid speeding, hard braking, distracted driving, and other risky driving behaviors that could cause a claim.

  • Look for discounts. Most insurers offer discounts, such as good student or multi-car discounts, that can help reduce premiums.

  • Increase the deductible. A higher collision/comprehensive deductible typically leads to lower rates.

  • Adjust coverages. Liability-only coverage is the cheapest insurance available, and minimum coverage is the most affordable liability option. But drivers should be careful and buy enough coverage to adequately protect them financially.

  • Comparison shop. Drivers should compare rates from multiple companies every time their policy comes up for renewal.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 97 million rates from car insurance applications in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.  All premium averages reflect the cost of car insurance for drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with a clean driving record and average or better credit.

For most states, full-coverage premium prices represent two-year rolling medians in order to manage extreme market volatility seen over the past few years as insurance companies have sought substantial rate increase approvals and deprioritized writing new policies in the face of rapidly rising costs.

Liability-only premium prices — as well as full-coverage prices in Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians. 

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident

  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000

  • No additional coverage

Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:

  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible

  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

For full-coverage historical data, please visit Insurify’s Auto Insurance Data Center. Data housed in the Data Center dates back to 2021 and represents the median yearly cost of full coverage for drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with a clean driving record and average or better credit. Monthly prices are two-year rolling medians in order to manage extreme market volatility seen over the past few years as insurance companies have sought substantial rate increase approvals and deprioritized writing new policies in the face of rapidly rising costs.



Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

Evelyn Pimplaskar is Insurify’s director of content. With 30-plus years in content creation – including 10 years specializing in personal finance – Evelyn’s done everything from covering volatile local elections as a beat reporter to building fintech content libraries from the ground up.

Before joining Insurify, she was editor-in-chief at Credible, where she launched and developed the lending marketplace’s media partnership’s content initiative and managed the restructuring of the editorial team to enhance content production efficiency. Formerly, as tax editor for Credit Karma, Evelyn built a library of more than 300 educational articles on federal and state taxes, achieving triple-digit year-over-year growth in e-files from organic search.

Her early career included work as a content marketer, vice president and managing officer of a boutique public relations agency, chief copy editor for 14 weekly Forbes publications, reporting for large and mid-sized daily newspapers, and freelancing for the Associated Press.

Evelyn is passionate about creating personal finance content that distills complex topics into relatable, easy-to-understand stories. She believes great content helps empower readers with the information they need to make important personal finance decisions.

Learn More
linkedin
MacKenzie Korris
Edited byMacKenzie KorrisInsurance Copy Editor
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisInsurance Copy Editor

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with years of experience in print and digital media. He strives to craft actionable, inclusive copy that fosters smart decision-making through reader autonomy. He has a journalism degree from Saint Louis University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio