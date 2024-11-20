Tesla Insurance Losses, Customer Complaints Continue Mount

Tesla Insurance struggles to live up to its vision

Insuring a Tesla Model Y, the company’s most popular, costs on average $319 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data based on premiums from other mainstream insurers.

Tesla owners experience high premiums for a few reasons, including higher labor and part prices, limited part availability, and a shortage of Tesla automotive technicians.

Tesla Insurance’s goal was to revolutionize the industry with affordable coverage, estimating 20%–30% cheaper premiums for Tesla drivers. The company was also going to focus on quick service, including “same-day” collision repairs, according to P&C Specialist.

Instead, Reuters found that some customers waited for months to hear from adjusters, get repairs, and receive payouts.

Customers also struggle with the insurance company’s variable premiums. Tesla Insurance uses a vehicle-embedded telematics-style format to track driving behavior and set rates accordingly. The Tesla “Safety Score” tracks collision warnings, braking, turning, tailgating, speed, time of day, seat belt use, and more.

The Safety Score subsequently affects premiums, which can fluctuate from month to month, according to Tesla.

But a proposed class action lawsuit filed in September 2023 alleges Tesla Insurance is charging inflated premiums based on false collision warnings. So far the case is moving forward despite Tesla’s attempts to get it dismissed.