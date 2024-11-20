New Car Shoppers Face Harsh Price Reality, Report Finds

Expectation vs. reality

That mistaken perspective persists across new and used vehicle prices, Edmunds found.

Nearly half of new-car shoppers surveyed said they’d like to spend $35,000 on a new car — the average transaction price around 2018. And 14% want to spend $20,000 or less. The average transaction price for a new vehicle in July 2024 was $47,716, and there were almost no new vehicle transactions under $20,000, according to Edmunds data.

Similarly, 50% of used-car shoppers want to pay $15,000 or less, and 64% would like to spend $20,000 or less. In July, the average transaction price for used vehicles was $26,938, and only 5% of used vehicles were $10,000 or less.

Car shoppers’ ideal interest rates tell the same story, Edmunds found.

New-car shoppers want interest rates between 0% and 3%, but the average annual percentage rate (APR) in July was 7.1%. APRs are even higher for used-car shoppers: while 76% of shoppers said the highest APR they’d accept was between 0% and 4.99%, the average APR for a used car was 11.4% in July.

“Given transaction prices were $12,000 less six years ago, many consumers are simply unaware how many new vehicles have shifted into this price range due to not just inflation but added features, technology and, in many cases, increased size,” Caldwell wrote.