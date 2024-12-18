What Utah’s Increased Auto Liability Limits Mean for Your Premiums

How the limit increases could affect policyholders

Utah’s higher limits will add more liability protection to state-required standard policies. Here are the changes to Utah’s auto liability insurance requirements.

Chase Gardner, data insights manager at Insurify, said the increase will probably affect rates but likely not by too much.

“Utah drivers with state-minimum coverage should see their rates increase by a few percentage points after policies reflect the new, higher liability limits, but it will hopefully have a much smaller effect than recent cost increases,” he said.

Utah’s overall average auto insurance premium is below the national average, according to Insurify’s auto insurance report. But its liability-only average rate is actually a little higher than the national average. Utah drivers pay an average of $183 per month for a full-coverage policy and $107 per month for liability-only, per Insurify data.

The national monthly averages are $204 for full coverage and $104 for liability-only coverage.

“The liability part of a full-coverage policy — which also includes collision and comprehensive coverage — adds up to about 50% of what the whole policy costs, but the liability coverage amount isn’t the only factor there,” Gardner said. “Numerous factors, like accident and crime rates and rising vehicle repair costs, affect what you pay for auto insurance. It’s those factors that are mostly behind the broader rate increases in the last several years.”