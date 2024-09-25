Rising Home Insurance Rates Hamper Customer Satisfaction and Drive Policy Shopping, Study Finds

Surging home and renters insurance rates are eroding customer satisfaction and pushing policyholders to shop for new options, according to J.D. Power’s 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study.

Home and renters insurance costs have surpassed inflation, the study finds. Car insurance rates have increased as well, though less dramatically, according to J.D. Power’s analysis.

Consumers are feeling the pinch. A record 6.8% reported they were shopping for new policies, yet only 2.2% are actually switching policies.

“The average shopping rate among home insurance customers has climbed to a record high of 6.8% through the second quarter of 2024, up from 5.9% two years ago,” Breanne Armstrong, director of insurance intelligence at J.D. Power, said in a release. “Many shoppers have ended up staying put because there are so few alternatives available, but carriers need to recognize that steady rate increases put policy retention at risk and have a negative effect on customer satisfaction.”

J.D. Power’s research also found that policy bundling has also declined since last year, as consumers have shown a growing desire to switch their auto policy without changing their home insurance.