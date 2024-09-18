Rising Reconstruction Costs May Keep Property Insurance Rates Climbing

Cost increases vary by location and category

Residential and commercial reconstruction costs increased by around 3.4% in most states, but some saw more significant jumps.

New Hampshire had the largest increases since last year, at 9.6% for residential and 12.4% for commercial construction costs, according to Verisk. Colorado, New York, and Massachusetts also had significant cost hikes, while Maine, Louisiana, and Montana were among the states with the smallest increases.

Some changes were even more location-specific. For example, while laminated shingle roof replacement costs have grown by 1% in Texas since April, their cost grew by 7.5% in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and 9.7% in Sherman following May storms.

Verisk’s report also breaks down costs by material and labor categories, showing that material costs are rising at a faster rate than they did in 2023. Growth rates for the first six months of this year surpassed the total increase for 2023.

Concrete composite and concrete masonry had the largest cost increase by far; the price of concrete composite rose by 13.9% and the price of concrete masonry climbed 20.4%. These increases continue a trend of rising concrete costs that dates back to the 2021 closure of a limestone quarry in Mexico, according to the National Association of Home Builders.