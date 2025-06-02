Rising Storm Risks, Insurance Costs Drive Home Values Down and Residents Out, Report Finds

Storm-damaged home values and crushing home insurance costs aren’t just a Florida problem, according to a new report from Cotality, a data company formerly known as CoreLogic.

“Communities from Port Isabel, Texas, to Bar Harbor, Maine, are faced with flood and wind risk that threaten wealth and security,” Cotality’s report says. “With hurricane risk intensifying and [home insurance] coverage retreating, the question isn’t if other communities will feel the effects — it’s where.”

The double-whammy of high storm risks and costly home insurance is reshaping coastal communities, Cotality says. And it’s already affecting housing markets in places like Virginia Beach, Virginia; Wilmington, North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina.

Florida migration patterns may be a sign of what’s to come for other coastal communities.

More than 500,000 Floridians moved away from the state’s coastal cities inland to cheaper markets like Tampa, Jacksonville, and even Orlando. And nearly half of mortgage applications from people leaving Florida are for homes in states with lower housing costs and less risk of natural disaster, the report says.