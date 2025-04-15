NY State Weighs New Hurricane Deductible Regulations

How hurricane deductibles cost homeowners money

New York is one of 19 coastal states that allow home insurance companies to charge a separate deductible for damage from a hurricane, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Hurricane deductibles are based on a percentage of a policy’s dwelling coverage — typically 1% to 5%.

That percentage may seem modest until an insurer applies the deductible to a storm-related loss.

Consider this example: A homeowner has a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a 5% hurricane deductible. A named Category 2 storm causes $100,000 in damage to the covered home. That 5% hurricane deductible would automatically shave $15,000 off the homeowner’s possible claim payout.

And, if the insurer “stacks” deductibles — applying both a standard home insurance deductible and the hurricane deductible — the homeowner’s out-of-pocket expense would be even greater. Standard deductibles are also usually a percentage of the home’s insured value, ranging from 1% to 10%. Add a 5% standard deductible to the above hurricane deductible example, and the homeowner faces out-of-pocket costs of $30,000.

The average annual cost of home insurance in New York was $2,732 in 2024, according to Insurify’s Insuring the American Homeowner report.

Insurify projects rates will increase 5% in the Empire State throughout 2025, pushing that average to $2,855 by the end of the year.