Milton Lands Among Top 10 Costliest Hurricanes for Insured Losses

How losses trickle down into premiums

Large storms and severe weather events drive up home insurance in certain areas of the country. Analysis finds a strong relationship between premiums and local disaster risk, and even small increases in disaster risk can lead to significant rate hikes, according to a National Bureau of Economic Research paper.

Disasters can also drive smaller insurers to insolvency. A surge of expensive claims following Hurricane Andrew — the eighth-costliest storm for insured losses — led to 10 Florida insurers and one Louisiana insurer declaring insolvency, and many others were financially impaired, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Florida has long been the most expensive state in the country for home insurance, with an average annual premium of $11,759, according to the Insurify home insurance report. Standard home insurance policies cover wind damage, but not flood damage, requiring homeowners to purchase additional coverage to protect their assets.

Yet, while some in certain flood zones have to get flood coverage to secure a mortgage, many go without, leaving them unprotected from the effects of hurricanes and other severe weather. Most of the damage Helene caused in western North Carolina isn’t covered by flood insurance.

The national average premium for a National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policy is $1,290 per year, but Florida homeowners pay $1,363, according to data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Rates within a state can vary widely, however. For example, homeowners in coastal Monroe County — which includes the Florida Keys — pay $4,697 for flood insurance, while those living in the inland Highlands County pay $575.