Smaller, More Frequent, and Severe Storms Are Growing Threats to Homeowners, Report Finds

Hurricanes and wildfires may grab all the headlines, but property damage from smaller, more frequent storms is adding up fast, property insights company CoreLogic found in its 2025 Severe Convective Storm Risk Report.
Severe convective storms, or severe thunderstorms, typically include hail, tornadoes, and straight-line winds. And they can happen almost daily.
“The frequency and severity of natural disasters — combined with increased development and inflation — are driving forces behind the proposed rate increases that put pressure on homeowners’ monthly payments,” the report reads. “[A] quieter yet significant peril continues to drive insured natural disaster losses across the U.S.”
Texas faces high risks across the board, report finds
The Lone Star State beat out all others for its concentration of hail, tornado, and straight-line wind risk, CoreLogic found.
Damaging hail fell on more than 180,000 homes in Texas in 2024, according to CoreLogic. The next highest was Nebraska, with almost 70,000 affected homes. Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Colorado fill out the top of the list, showing a significant concentration of storm activity in the middle of the country.
In 2024, damaging hail fell on more than 567,000 homes across the U.S., CoreLogic reported, totaling a combined reconstruction cost value of $160 billion.
And damaging hail is just one of the possible effects of severe thunderstorms.
Several states and metro areas also face significant property risk from smaller hail, tornadoes, and high straight-line winds. Areas with trillions of dollars in reconstruction cost value face consistent severe thunderstorm risks.
Resilience improvements can help homeowners
Climate risk can affect home insurance premiums because certain types of severe weather can cause expensive damage and costly claims payouts, according to Insurify’s home insurance report. For example, “damaging hail,” which CoreLogic defines as hail 2 inches or larger, can cause significant damage to roofing, siding, windows, skylights, and electrical infrastructure, the report found.
“The big swings we’re seeing in intense storms are impacting different parts of the country where development is highest,” Jon Schneyer, research and content director at CoreLogic, said in a press release. “This means everyone should take steps to increase their home’s resilience. Preventative actions, regular maintenance, and awareness are essential to storm preparedness.”
For example, impact-resistant roofing materials, like dent-resistant metal roofing or rubber-style roofing, can help protect against hail damage, according to Window Well Experts. Installing impact-resistant windows, protective covers or screens, or storm shutters and reinforcing siding and exterior walls can also add extra protection.
What’s next: Risk is still changing
While severe thunderstorm activity occurs most frequently in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska, changing environmental conditions could shift that, CoreLogic reported. In five-year and 25-year projections, CoreLogic found little short-term change but a significant shift in risk to the South and different parts of the Midwest by 2050.
Higher levels of moisture in the atmosphere lead to more intense storms, meaning “larger hail, stronger winds, and more destructive tornadoes,” the report reads.
“Severe convective storms spotlight the significant and evolving challenges that arise at the intersection of hazard and property,” said Schneyer. “It is a problem which both insurers and homeowners will have to grapple with.”
