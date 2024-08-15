>Homeowners Insurance>News

Progressive halts new home insurance policies in Texas and some Midwestern states

Insurer aims to mitigate losses from severe weather threats.

Katie Powers
Written byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersAuto and Life Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Published August 15, 2024 at 12:00 PM PDT | Reading time: 2 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

Progressive will no longer sell new home insurance policies in Texas as of Aug. 13, according to a report from P&C Specialist. And Midwestern states like Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, and Wisconsin could be next on the underwriting chopping block, P&C Specialist reported.

Progressive didn’t respond to Insurify’s request for comment about the situation. But CEO Tricia Griffith attached a letter to shareholders in the company’s quarterly 10-Q filing.

CEO's letter to shareholders

And the report, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), sheds some light on the company’s potential plans.

“Reducing the impact from weather-related volatility is strategically important and shifting our geographic mix continues to be a top priority,” Griffith said in the letter. “We continue to focus on growing in states where weather risk is relatively lower, while maintaining or reducing our market share in higher volatile states that are more susceptible to catastrophic weather events and have higher exposure to hail.”

This effort to mitigate financial loss from severe weather isn’t new for Progressive. The company began implementing non-renewal notices for 115,000 property insurance policies in Florida — a state prone to loss from hurricanes and tropical storms — near the end of 2023. The initial non-renewals began going into effect during the second quarter of 2024.

“In 2021, about 45% of our policies were in less volatile states and we expect to end 2024 with about 60% of our [policies in force] in less volatile states,” Griffith told shareholders.

Why pull back from Texas and the Midwest?

Roughly 40% of the storm losses Progressive faced during Q2 of 2024 occurred in Texas, according to the company’s quarterly report. Another 30% of the company’s losses stemmed from weather events in Colorado, Florida, Missouri, and Nebraska.

Texas experiences a variety of natural disasters, including flooding, wildfires, tornadoes, hurricanes, hailstorms, and more. Home insurers in the state paid more than $9.8 billion in direct losses in 2023, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.

Insurers in Missouri and Nebraska have also faced large insurance losses, partially due to severe weather damages. Missouri insurers paid more than $1 billion in homeowners insurance losses in 2022. And Nebraska insurers incurred more than $90 million in direct home insurance losses in 2023.

In its Q2 filing to the SEC, Progressive said the company has continued to “lower our exposure to coastal and hail-prone states for our homeowners products, which we define as our total Property business excluding renters and umbrella products.”

What’s next?

Though Progressive hasn’t publicly commented on its reported pulling back from new insurance policies in Texas and some Midwestern states, the company has been public with its goal of decreasing its homeowners insurance footprint in areas at high risk of storm damage.

“In regions where our appetite to write new business is limited, we are continuing to prioritize Progressive auto bundles, as well as lower-risk properties, such as new construction or homes with newer roofs,” Progressive said in its 10-Q filing.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/4173x6271/efa559b840/state-farm-ca-rate-hike-adobestock_130010924.jpeg

    California’s Largest Home Insurer Seeks Dramatic Rate Increase

    State Farm's proposal would increase rates by 30%, affecting more than 1 million policyholders. Learn more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/4279x5349/fdc1f161e6/western-florida-real-estate-adobestock_473906345.jpeg

    Florida's Largest Home Insurer Seeks 14% Rate Increase

    If approved, Citizens Property Insurance rate hike would take effect Jan. 1, 2025. Keep reading.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/4000x4000/16826b657c/climate-resilience-adobestock_315254959.jpeg

    Report: Investing in Climate Resilience Pays Off

    Every $1 invested in climate resilience saves $13 in economic impact, U.S. Chamber of Commerce says. Read full article.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/3762x2508/e6cffa45fb/hurricane-risk-report-adobestock_219193643.jpeg

    Report: Nearly 33M Coastal Homes at Risk from 'Very Active' Hurricane Season

    Potential insured and uninsured losses could reach trillions of dollars, report says. Read on.


Katie Powers
Katie PowersAuto and Life Insurance Editor

Katie Powers is an insurance writer at Insurify with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Massachusetts and expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferSenior Editor
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo