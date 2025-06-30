CA Judge Rules State Insurer of Last Resort Can’t Deny Smoke Damage Claims

California’s FAIR Plan may have to cover thousands of smoke-damage claims it had previously denied, following a Los Angeles Court ruling. And while that may be good news for homeowners across the state with previously rejected claims, critics warn the ruling could ultimately mean higher premiums for all FAIR Plan policyholders.

On June 24, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Stuart Rice ruled that the insurer of last resort’s comprehensive fire coverage falls short of the state’s Standard Form Fire Insurance Policy. The state’s insurance code provides coverage for any “lost by fire” damages and doesn’t differentiate this from smoke damage.

Since 2017, the FAIR Plan has required fire damage claims to demonstrate “direct physical loss” and “permanent physical changes” in order to be covered. Homeowners and consumer advocates have opposed the practice, saying it’s very difficult to prove smoke damage under such guidelines.

Under Rice’s ruling, the FAIR Plan may have to review, and perhaps cover, thousands of claims it previously rejected — including many that stem from the wildfires that struck the area earlier this year.

“This decision clearly says you can’t not pay for these claims,” Dylan Schaffer, attorney for the plaintiffs, said following the ruling.